Why a Columbus man is facing election fraud charges in Fond du Lac County from the November 2022 election

FOND DU LAC — A Columbus man has been charged with election fraud in Fond du Lac County from the November 2022 general election.

Martin C. Kehl, 66, faces one count of felony election fraud-voting as a disqualified person, as Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release Kehl was on felony probation for an operating while intoxicated-fourth offense case in Dodge County at the time of the election.

Kehl, the release said, registered in person on election day, Nov. 8, 2022, before voting.

Election officials hold and refer to a felon list from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections at polling locations, but the list only includes felons serving a sentence that reside in the clerk's voting jurisdiction.

State law also requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to review the felon list and compare it to votes cast in an election, referring violations to district attorneys for prosecution.

"In Fond du Lac County, we saw a City Council race decided by four votes this past April and races in other areas of the state have ended in a tie," Toney said in the release.

"These violations are rare, in comparison to the total number of votes cast, but it’s crucial to defend our elections based on razor thin margins we see, especially in local non-partisan races where one or two votes could decide an election," the district attorney added.

Kehl's first appearance in court is scheduled for June 11. As the charge is a Class I felony, the maximum punishment is $10,000 or three years and six months in prison, or both. He is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

