Why Colleges Still Prefer Legacies

The Harvard Crimson, Harvard University's student newspaper, released surprising statistics on its class of 2021 last week — including the fact that 29.3 percent of those current sophomores can say they're legacy students. Above, Harvard Business School students cheered during their graduation ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, following the university's 358th commencement, June 4, 2009.

Last week, Harvard University's student newspaper dropped jaws and raised eyebrows when it reported a staggering portion of legacy students within its class of 2021. That number has since been revised significantly lower, but it's eye-popping all the same: A full 29.3 percent of the class of 2021, now sophomores, has a relative who attended the university, reported the Harvard Crimson, surveying half of the class population — a larger percentage than the three previous classes. More than one in six, or 17.5 percent, could say one or both parents attended. As MarketWatch's Jillian Berman noted, Harvard College's frequently asked questions webpage even states, under "Applying to Harvard" and "Criteria," "Among a group of similarly distinguished applicants, the daughters and sons of Harvard College alumni/ae may receive an additional look." And Harvard is certainly not alone.

Daniel Golden, a senior editor a ProPublica, literally wrote the book on preferential treatment of college applicants with parents or other relatives who've attended the elite schools to which they're applying. It's called "The Price of Admission." Golden recently wrote about the "curious" Harvard acceptance of the senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, who is also the president's son-in-law, and Golden has a new volume, "Spy Schools," on the exploitation of American universities by the U.S. intelligence community, in the works.

In light of the new figures from the Crimson, Golden answered some questions from International Business Times on what the prevalence of legacies at elite schools means for inequality and high-performing high schoolers whose parents didn't graduate from the Ivy League — or any university, for that matter. What follows is an interview edited and condensed for clarity and length.

You’ve written extensively on universities’ preferences for children of alumni — particularly alumni donors — at elite American universities. Were you surprised when you saw the (corrected) nearly 30 percent figure reported by the Harvard Crimson?

I’m not stunned by it; 17.5 [percent], if that’s accurate to the whole class — I mean, there might be some bias as to who responds to this survey and who doesn’t — but if it’s accurate to the whole class, it’s a little higher than what I’m used to hearing about at Harvard.

It’s also noteworthy, by the way, that the 17.5 percent is just students who have one or more parents at Harvard College. They didn’t ask about any Harvard affiliation. They could be students who have parents who went to the Law School or the Business School or the Medical School, and [that] may not officially qualify as preference, but could well be taken into account [during the admissions process].

I think, overall, it suggests that Harvard is adhering quite vigorously to its long-time policy of giving an admissions preference to the children of its graduates. And as I argued in my book, that preference often becomes greater if the parents are particularly wealthy or philanthropic.

Maybe I’m missing something, but what is the incentive for schools to give children of alumni an “additional look,” as Harvard’s FAQ page puts it? Has it been proven that alumni parents are more likely to donate if they have a child attending? Is there some other benefit of giving students a slightly-higher chance of obtaining such a coveted opportunity partly because their parents got that opportunity?

Well, I think the primary motivation for legacy preference is financial, and that the colleges feel that the alumni will be more generous if their children are accepted. And [colleges] also fear the converse: that [alumni] will be less generous if their children are rejected. I think — it’s just a matter of common sense — if you’re a parent and you went to one college and your child is turned down by that college and goes to another college, you may divert some of your philanthropic giving to the college where your child enrolls, rather than the college that you went to, but that wouldn’t take your kid. Some alumni do get quite upset if their children aren’t admitted, if they feel they should’ve been.

That being said, as I point out in my book, I think that this is not a huge danger to universities — that alumni would get upset about their children being rejected, and particularly a school as wealthy as Harvard. If a few alumni are alienated and reduce their giving, it won’t threaten Harvard’s continued existence.