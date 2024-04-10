Why the city of Tallahassee says it's facing a $3.8 million deficit
Why the city of Tallahassee says it's facing a $3.8 million deficit
Why the city of Tallahassee says it's facing a $3.8 million deficit
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Antetokounmpo sustained the injury during a win over the Celtics.
Varo Bank's Believe Card has zero fees — not even interest charges. See how it could help improve your credit.
Bonus: The body cream contains skin-firming, cellulite-busting collagen.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.
The league is evolving away from the dynasties that ruled the past, and only time will tell if that's the right strategy.
The 1996 golf comedy is getting the sequel treatment, with a script in the works.
Amazon has the Nothing Phone 2 on sale for the first time since its launch. You can grab the offbeat mainstream smartphone alternative for $74 off its usual price.
If you haven't been seeing much political content on Instagram lately, there's a reason for that. Since March, Instagram and Threads have instituted a new default setting that limits political content you see from people you're not following. Hundreds of creators, convened by GLAAD and Accountable Tech, have signed an open letter demanding that Instagram make the political content limit an opt-in feature, rather than on-by-default.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
The lightweight V8 Origin 'picks up every single tiny piece of dust,' one fan says.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Sometimes the right tool can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and a major problem.
Load up on the retailer's famously stylish clothing, shoes and accessories for less — here are our picks.
Palworld is set to add a PvP Arena mode, which won't do much to help the game get rid of those pesky Pokémon comparisons.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
AT&T has begun notifying U.S. state authorities and regulators of a security incident after confirming that millions of customer records posted online last month were authentic. In a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general's office, the U.S. telco giant said it sent out letters notifying more than 51 million people that their personal information was compromised in the data breach, including around 90,000 individuals in Maine. AT&T — the largest telco in the United States — said that the breached data included customers' full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, phone number and Social Security number.
Another hotter-than-expected inflation reading is fueling investor fears that the Federal Reserve will have to push back the number and timing of interest rate cuts this year.
A prize pot of $2.4 million will pay out 48 event winners with relay teams splitting the winnings.