Apple will kick off its weeklong World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) event with the customary keynote at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on June 10. You can watch the stream over on Apple’s events page. CEO Tim Cook has promised to address that concern for some time now, and there’s no better time and place than at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino during WWDC.