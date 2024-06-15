Why a California Mom Whose 2 Kids Were Killed by Street-Racing 'Narcissist' Will Visit Murderer in Prison

Nancy Iskander's two sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, were killed in a 2020 hit-and-run

Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church of Ventura County Mark and Jacob Iskander

The mother of two boys killed in a 2020 Los Angeles hit-and-run says she wants to meet with the socialite who killed them in prison to see if the convicted woman feels remorse for her actions.

Nancy Iskander, whose two sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, were struck by Rebecca Grossman as they crossed the street with their mother and younger brother, told Fox News about her desire to visit Grossman.

"My plan is to give her a visit in prison, in a few months or maybe a year, and I will ask her that question directly," Iskander told Fox News. “I will say, ‘Are you able to say, “I am sorry I killed them?”’ This will allow me to forgive, because I need to get through what she's done.”

Grossman was convicted of two counts each of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving in connection with the 2020 crash, according to reports from Fox 11, NBC Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times. She was subsequently handed down two sentences of 15 years to life that will run concurrently.

Related: L.A. Socialite Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison for Murdering 2 Young Brothers While Street Racing: Reports

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Rebecca Grossman, center, with husband Peter Grossman, left, and her daughter

In a 2020 press release, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Grossman was driving at “excessive speeds” when she struck Mark and Jacob, who were at a crosswalk, and then drove away.

The Los Angeles Times reported previously, citing evidence presented during her trial, that Grossman had consumed alcohol and Valium and was racing former Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Erickson moments before, driving at 81 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Before her sentencing, Grossman had asked a judge for leniency, insisting she was not a murderer, though prosecutors pushed back in a sentencing memorandum reported by ABC 7 and Fox News.

"The defendant's actions from September 29, 2020, through today show a complete lack of remorse and narcissistic superiority that leads to only one conclusion, that she is undeserving of any leniency," the memorandum reads.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.