Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary is so much lower than NBA salaries
Many are outraged over the discrepancy between Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary and the salaries of her male counterparts in the NBA. But is it fair to compare those numbers?
Many are outraged over the discrepancy between Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary and the salaries of her male counterparts in the NBA. But is it fair to compare those numbers?
The venue will provide a bigger capacity than their current 4,200-seat home.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
The 2024 WNBA Draft tips off this Monday. Are you ready to tune in?
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
Jake Fischer and Fred Katz recap the 76ers and Bulls wins in the NBA Play-In Tournament last night and preview each of the Eastern Conference first round matchups.
The FBI sat on allegations of Larry Nassar's abuse for over a year. In that time, Nassar sexually and physically abused dozens of girls.
Blizzard is targeting Overwatch 2 cheaters who use a keyboard and mouse on consoles to gain an advantage over controller users.
They easily return grimy shoes to their fresh-from-the-box glory, fans say.
From Secret to Kopari, Megababe and Mitchum, these are the best deodorants for women, tested and dermatologist-approved.
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore is one of five players reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-season suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
A new poll found a full 54% of Americans now want Congress to pass “a law that keeps abortion as legal and accessible as it was nationwide under Roe v. Wade."
Quicken Simplifi subscriptions are half off through April 21. This brings the price down to $2 per month, which is billed annually at $24.