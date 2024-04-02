Why Bucks County teen is facing charges for posting a sexually explicit photo on Snapchat

A Bucks County high school student is facing a misdemeanor charge after she allegedly admitted posting a sexually explicit photo of two underage party goers on social media.

This news organization is not identifying the 18-year-old senior who is charged with cyber harassment of a child.

Solebury police opened an investigation last month after receiving an anonymous report alleging a 14-year-old girl was possibly engaging in sexual activity with an 18-year-old man.

When police spoke to the 14-year-old they learned about a St. Patrick’s Day weekend party she attended with more than 30 other teens from several local high schools. The girl said no adults were present, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl told police she met up with her 16-year-old boyfriend at the party and someone — she didn’t know who — took a photo of them engaged in consensual sex, the affidavit said. The girl said she didn’t give anyone permission to photograph her.

Later, the girl saw the sexually explicit photo with a derogatory comment posted on the Snapchat account of the party’s host, police said.

The teenage host told police that the night of the party she learned that people were having sex in her bedroom. When she went to investigate, she found her bedroom door was locked.

After her demands to open the door were ignored, the host managed to unlock it. She went inside and found the 14- and 16-year-olds engaging in sex on her bed, the affidavit said.

The host claimed that while she was repeatedly ordering the couple to stop and leave her house she took a sexually explicit photo of them, the affidavit said.

The teen told police she was upset and disgusted about what happened and admitted that she posted the photo and comment on her Snapchat.

After posting the picture the host claimed she was remorseful and tried to get as many people as possible to delete the copy, if they had it, the affidavit said.

