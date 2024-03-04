Why Boca Raton should be your spring staycation obsession

If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited Boca Raton, let us reintroduce you to your next staycation obsession. Our northern neighbor, located an hour from Miami, is a historic resort town with country-club good looks composed of manicured lawns, yacht-studded marinas, palm tree-lined streets and immaculate beaches. Like most of South Florida, the city is growing at lightning speed with a flurry of new restaurants and things to do, and a mega-resort that you’ll never want to leave.

Stay your way at The Boca Raton

Your current staycation crush is The Boca Raton, a sprawling resort and private club that’s been grandly transformed and offers five distinct hotels that span from the Intracoastal to the beach — and cater to every type of traveler. The newest addition is the posh Tower Suite Collection inside the resort’s renovated pink Tower which offers an elevated stay for families and discerning business travelers. Tower Suite guests receive preferred seating at the beach and pools, along with exclusive access to the Top of The Tower, a private lounge on the 27th floor where a bevy of global bites and complimentary drinks are offered throughout the day and evening. The lounge highlights incredible ocean and Intracoastal views that can be viewed from telescopes, along with cozy nooks for work or leisure. Those who desire a swanky stay sans kids should retreat to the adults-only and all-suite Yacht Club, where dogs are allowed and all suites have balconies that overlook the water and come with butler service.

Insider’s Tip: Stalk the resort’s website, especially during the summer, for incredible deals like $300 credits to be used at restaurants or the spa.

Laze the day away

No matter which accommodations guests choose, they have access to the resort’s rich amenities.

The Boca Raton’s centerpiece is the Harborside Pool Club, a four-acre oasis fronting Lake Boca that flaunts three pools that will thrill both families and adults seeking solace. Vacationers leisurely float down the winding lazy river, while kids jet down water slides and burn off energy at the Kids Splash Zone. Couples and groups of friends congregate at the adults-only pool that’s edged with luxe cabanas.

When you’re ready to swap the pool for the beach, hop on a resort water taxi to be whisked over to the property’s Boca Beach Club hotel to sink into a lounger by the ocean and let attendants tend to your every whim.

Don’t miss a treatment at Spa Palmera, which recently snagged a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star award for the second year in a row, for its ultimate pampering. The Alhambra-designed spa is a wellness sanctuary with a day’s worth of amenities that range from a salt inhalation room to a private spa pool.

Golf, tennis, bocce ball are also available, plus boat rentals, should you want to join the locals who party every weekend on Lake Boca.

Best bites in Boca Raton

The Flamingo Grill is among the fine dining options available at The Boca Raton resort.

Resort guests can take a culinary crawl around the property — seriously, there are too many restaurants and lounges to detail — but you could dine and drink somewhere new for every meal. A favorite is The Flamingo Grill, which drips in tropical style and where servers dressed in pink jackets offer theatrical tableside presentations and flaming desserts. Work your way through the delicious menu of Japanese Bocce Club to devour standouts like crispy rice crowned with wagyu, tender lobster dumplings, gigantic Madagascar shrimp on a bed of shishito peppers, and loads of sushi. Take a breezy boat ride to the Beach Club for a Mediterranean-style experience at Marisol where you’ll feast on shellfish towers and light fare while watching the waves rush in and out.

Boca Raton is exploding with new restaurants including Narbona, El Camino and sceney Meat Market which turns into a flashy DJ-fueled party on the weekends. Locals will lead you to Patio Tapas & Beer, where despite its laid-back looks, you’ll bite into authentic Spanish-style tapas thanks to its chef who worked under lauded chef José Andrés. Start with an array of montaditos, topped with everything from foie gras to anchovies, and then move on to chicken béchamel croquetas and shrimp bathed in a brandy-garlic sauce.

At night, a hip crowd often takes over the mics in the karaoke rooms of Kapow in Mizner Park, which can be rented for private parties.

Out and about in Boca Raton

Dive into the area’s fascinating history with a stop at the Boca Raton Historical Society, or take one of their tours that dive into the area’s Mediterranean Revival-style architecture and historic sites.

Nature lovers and families flock to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center for aquariums filled with tropical fish, a butterfly garden and a winding boardwalk through a canopy of trees.

Shoppers can heat up their credit cards at the luxury shops of the Town Center of Boca Raton, or peruse more shops at Mizner Park. Craft beer connoisseurs should spend an afternoon at Barrel of Monks Brewing, known for its Belgian-style beers and raved-about burgers from on-site Cheffrey Eats Food Truck.

Boca-bound

Zip up to Boca stress-free on the Brightline from Miami, Aventura or Fort Lauderdale. If you’re staying at the Yacht Club, get up early to snag one of the gratis Aston Martins to explore the area in style. Afterall, it’s how Boca rolls.