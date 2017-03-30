Why A Black Lightning And Static Shock Crossover Shouldn’t Happen, According To Original Creator

Fans got to see Black Lightning interact with Static Shock in Young Justice Season 2, and some are hoping to see the two characters together in live action when Black Lighting (hopefully) gets picked up to series on The CW. One person who doesn’t feel the same way as nostalgic Static Shock cartoon fans is Black Lightning creator Tony Isabella, who wrote on his blog he’s getting “annoyed” by fans calling for Static to appear.

Photo: DC

“I confess I’m getting a wee bit annoyed by fan calls for Static to appear on this show. Now I love Static and the Static Shock cartoon series, but, were it my call (and it isn't), you would NEVER see Static in this series. Black Lightning doesn't need Static. Static doesn't need Black Lightning. They are great characters who can stand on their own,” Isabella, who developed the comic with Trevor Von Eeden, said in a blogspot post.

Isabella feels the same way about an adaptation of The Outsiders on the series, an oddball crime-fighting group created by Batman with Black Lighting in the comics which one of Jefferson Pierce’s daughters, Thunder, eventually joins.

“The Outsiders. I feel the same way about them, though a live-action Metamorpho would be epic. They are terrific characters, but Black Lightning doesn't need them. Every other DC/CW super-hero show has turned into a show about a team of heroes. Again, though it’s not my call, but I think Black Lightning should be different. Variety is a cool thing.”

Black Lightning’s live-action costume alone proves the series will be different. The plot details release so far reiterate that Jefferson Pierce is a mature, retired hero in his 40s who is a single parent, is divorced, and has a beard and a receding hairline. If picked up to series, Black Lighting will certainly be a change of pace from CW’s traditional superhero formula.

Photo: CW

“I’m a cheerleader for Salim and Mara Akil… and the CW… and I like this costume. I think it fits the CW super-hero universe perfectly. If it came in “short and chubby,” I’d wear it. Though I would not look nearly as cool as Williams,” Isabella added.

