‘Best meteor shower’ of the year peaks this weekend — why it’s extra special

(WJW) – The stars have aligned for one of 2024’s best meteor showers.

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is caused by debris from Halley’s Comet, according to Space.com.

At its peak, the shower could produce up to 50 meteors per hour, the site says.

The meteor shower happens every year, but what makes this one extra special is the timing of its peak with the new moon.

That means the skies will be extra dark just before dawn.

When to watch

The shower is already underway; it started in mid-April, but the peak is coming this weekend.

Eta Aquariids peaks on May 4th and 5th, Saturday and Sunday.

The best time to see them is an hour or two before dawn.

The shower continues through May 27.

The Eta Aquariids will give a better show for people in the Southern Hemisphere, but in the Northern Hemisphere, you can still see them.

The Eta Aquariids often appear at the horizon, which gives the meteors the nickname, “Earthgrazers.”

NASA says the meteors can be extra long and bright.

Will we see it in Northeast Ohio?

As is often the concern with any celestial site in Northeast Ohio – will the weather cooperate?

According to the FOX 8 Weather forecast, scattered showers and clouds stick around Saturday. There’s a better chance of dry time on Sunday, but a few showers and storms will pop up later in the day, mainly southeast.

Based on the FOX 8 Weather forecast, the best time to see the meteor shower will be early Monday morning.

