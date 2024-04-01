Why is Bartlett leaving the Memphis library system? What both sides say about the split

Bartlett Public Library will exit the Memphis Public Libraries system this summer.

Memphis Public Libraries said the system will stop managing the Bartlett library on July 1, after the Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided to explore other service models for the library.

The suburb's Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in January to sign a three-year contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics to provide library service. The board voted 4-2 to leave the library system with Aldermen Kevin Quinn and Robert Griffin voting against the split.

A look inside Bartlett Public Library on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The library, at 5884 Stage Road in Bartlett, will exit the Memphis Public Libraries system this summer.

Under the current deal, Memphis Public Libraries supports all areas of Bartlett library operations, including staffing, training, administrative support, programming events and activities for all ages, and collection development. Memphis Public Libraries started managing the Bartlett library in 2004.

Griffin, who now is in favor of the split, said Bartlett is the last of the suburbs in Shelby County to leave the Memphis Public Libraries system.

“We had stayed with them all this time, and we had enjoyed a good relationship with the Memphis library system,” he said.

Why is Bartlett leaving the Memphis library system?

Memphis Public Libraries officials said in an email that there were several factors that contributed to the City of Bartlett severing its library ties with Memphis, including a backlog in ordering and delivering materials to Bartlett as well as post-pandemic challenges with book vendors’ contracts and low stock.

Griffin said the board asked Memphis Public Libraries for an audit of the services provided to Bartlett, as well as of the money Bartlett was spending with the library system. Griffin said Bartlett pays $1.3 million a year to Memphis Public Libraries in a management agreement. In addition, Bartlett pays $94,000 to the library system, which goes toward books, magazines and other types of new materials that are supposed to be purchased each year by Memphis Public Libraries for the Bartlett library.

“We wanted to see what we were getting for the monies that we were spending with them,” Griffin said. “They came back and had lost about $36,000 that was unaccounted for. We asked for an audit of that last May and could not receive an audit of that information. We asked for it repeatedly. We were trying to set up meetings with the MPL library director over the course of a couple months over last summer to discuss what was going on and where did the money go and each time our calls weren’t returned.”

Bartlett Public Library is located at 5884 Stage Road in Bartlett, Tenn.

According to Griffin, it was ultimately revealed that $36,000 was missing and Memphis Public Libraries couldn't explain where it had gone. In addition to the missing money, the library system's inability to show Bartlett's financial reports in a timely manner also contributed to Bartlett opting out of the system.

“They had no idea where the money went,” Griffin said. “We didn’t know whether they had actually purchased the books and we didn’t receive them or whether they didn’t purchase the books and where the money went, we had no idea."

At the Jan. 9 Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Memphis Public Libraries acknowledged the delay in purchasing materials and said it would investigate the situation. The information has been provided to Bartlett, according to the library system.

Memphis Public Libraries told The Commercial Appeal that no money was missing, but there was a delay in acquiring books and materials. Library system officials noted the system has continued to order materials owed to Bartlett. When the contract with Bartlett expires, the library system will fully reimburse Bartlett any money that has yet to be spent, officials said.

The two sides disagree on the matter of a three-year audit.

Griffin said the Bartlett of Mayor and Aldermen requested a three-year audit from the library system. The library system promised to deliver that in 30 days, but it took almost 90 days, according to Griffin. However, Memphis Public Libraries said Bartlett did not formally request a three-year audit.

"These are our tax dollars that we try to be very conscientious of spending in appropriate ways, and we weren’t getting the assurance from the Memphis Public Library system they were being spent correctly," Griffin said.

Why one alderman is not on board with Bartlett leaving Memphis Public Libraries

While Griffin has come around to Avenu managing the Bartlett Library, Quinn has not. He said he was never aware of any issues with Memphis Public Libraries and never heard one complaint from a Bartlett resident about the library system. Quinn said during Bartlett's 20-year contract with Memphis Public Libraries that the contract never stated that the library system owed Bartlett any type of audit.

According to Quinn, the Bartlett administration heard some complaints from residents that there weren't enough new books on the shelves, which prompted officials to start asking about the $94,000 a year given to Memphis Public Libraries to buy new books and other materials. It led to Bartlett requesting an audit.

"It turned out that MPL doesn't really keep the money separate like that, but they have always given us our money's worth," Quinn said. "In fact, MPL gives us more than our money's worth because we have been the beneficiary of the Memphis public library system because they get grants and donations that Bartlett would never qualify for. I realize that and I don't have a problem because I know they always give the money back into the library somehow."

A woman peruses the books at Bartlett Public Library on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The library, at 5884 Stage Road in Bartlett, will exit the Memphis Public Libraries system this summer.

However, Quinn said Memphis Public Libraries didn't do itself any favors in a January meeting when trying to explain where the $36,000 was going. He made a motion to give the library more time to conduct the audit, but the board didn't support that.

Quinn said he didn't think the board made the right decision giving management duties to Avenu, but he wants what is going to be best for Bartlett residents.

"I definitely want Bartlett citizens to have a great library experience regardless of who is running it," Quinn said.

What changes will people see at Bartlett Public Library?

From the agreement with Avenu, Griffin said Bartlett is expected to save $200,000 a year and will have more power in how the library is run. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen plan to appoint an advisory board to work with Avenu on different library matters.

“We will have more say and control over what happens in our library, than what we did in the Memphis library system because we actually will have citizen input that we didn't have previously," Griffin said.

According to a news release, new books and materials are being selected, ordered and many will arrive in early July once Avenu takes over management. Dana Braccia, lead librarian and transition coordinator for Avenu, said the firm will be focusing on bringing in new local content to Bartlett Library. This will include local author workshops, educational presentations, local history presentations, as well as family and teen programming.

The library will also offer free programming and plans to partner with Bartlett City Schools to host summer reading programs and school reading events. A special kickoff event to celebrate the start of the next school year is being planned for Aug. 3.

A look at the children’s books area inside Bartlett Public Library on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The library, at 5884 Stage Road in Bartlett, will exit the Memphis Public Libraries system this summer.

"We are working closely with the City of Bartlett to provide a smooth and seamless transition process," Braccia said. "It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve the city and we are committed to delivering exceptional library services that enhance the quality of life and foster a culture of learning and discovery."

The Memphis Public Libraries' collection spans 18 library locations. With Bartlett set to no longer be affiliated with the system, Bartlett Public Library will no longer have access to the system's catalog of hard copy books. However, Griffin said from a digital standpoint, Avenu uses the Libby library app that Memphis Public Libraries uses.

“Memphis has a digital catalog of about 62,000 titles on the Libby app, while Avenu has access to the state of Tennessee catalog and over 125,000 titles,” he said. “It is more than twice the digital catalog than what the Memphis public library system offers. But there's no question we do not have access to the actual hard copy catalog that we have with the Memphis library system."

What happens to current employees at Bartlett Public Library?

"One Piece" manga fills a shelf at Bartlett Public Library on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The library, at 5884 Stage Road in Bartlett, will exit the Memphis Public Libraries system this summer.

Avenu has operated the Germantown Community Library since 2021. Griffin said several aldermen went to the Germantown Community Library on multiple occasions to talk with employees and patrons and got an overwhelmingly positive report on the operations of the library managed by Avenu.

But the switch could mean changes for Bartlett library workers. Griffin said current employees will have the choice of interviewing with Avenu to stay at the Bartlett library or remaining with Memphis Public Libraries and moving to a different branch. According to Braccia, Avenu will open up recruiting for team positions in early April. She noted all current staff as well as those in the community with an interest in working in the library are encouraged to apply.

In Germantown, Griffin said 21 of the 23 employees who were with that library before Avenu took over are still employed at the Germantown library.

“That spoke well and made us feel better because we are big fans of our library employees and 97% of them live in Bartlett,” Griffin said. “They are our citizens and not just our branch employees. We would love for them to stay and that was encouraging to know that the Germantown library employees stayed on when Avenu took over management of that branch. We’re hopeful that the employees of the Bartlett branch will continue to stay on there once Avenu take over management.”

