Why aviation chiefs fear net zero could cripple air travel

When airlines pledged to slash carbon emissions in 2021, executives were confident that having survived Covid they could tackle the energy transition.

But three years on, bosses are beginning to worry.

Progress towards the agreed goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 has proceeded at a snail’s pace, with production of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) needed for the transition nowhere near the rate needed.

Virgin Atlantic last year flew the world’s first 100pc SAF-powered flight across the Atlantic to demonstrate the fuel’s viability.

However, Holly Boyd-Boland, Virgin’s vice president for corporate development, told The Telegraph: “As things stand there is not going to be enough SAF to meet our goal of Net Zero 2050.

“Production will need to be scaled up 80 or 100 times even to reach 10pc SAF by 2030, and that requires urgent government action.”

The scarcity of SAF and how to address it will dominate discussions at IATA’s annual meeting in Dubai, which starts Monday and will be attended by hundreds of airline chiefs, as well as representatives of Airbus, Boeing and other manufacturers.

SAF – a refined blend of waste oils, animal fats and ethanol from corn – today accounts for just 0.2pc of jet fuel use, yet UK carriers must lift that proportion to 10pc by the end of the decade to meet a government mandate.

Beyond Britain, the sector as a whole is required to hit net zero by mid century after a 2021 commitment from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Net zero advances in other industries are stoking concerns that airlines are rapidly becoming an outlier, making them an easy target for climate protesters, governments and regulators.

Demand for electric cars may have stuttered, but the technology is set to become much more affordable as Chinese brands enter the market. The power sector, meanwhile, is eradicating coal and expanding wind, solar and nuclear output, at least in Western economies.

Aviation, by contrast, is at least a decade away from producing a hydrogen-powered short-haul plane, while long-haul flights are likely to rely on fossil fuels well into the second half of the century if SAF is unable to take the place of kerosene.

The aviation industry is becoming an increasingly easy target for climate protesters such as Greta Thunberg (fourth from right) - Mark Kerrison/Getty Images

“The industry is being increasingly challenged, particularly in Europe,” says John Strickland, an aviation consultant and former network planner at British Airways.

“It needs to shout about its value in a way that resonates, whether that’s its economic contribution or the importance of interacting with other cultures.”

Without meaningful change, some fear that young, eco-conscious travellers will shun air travel and opt for more climate-friendly options such as rail. Campaigners like Greta Thunberg have given rise to the “flight shaming” movement, which highlights the carbon footprint of air travel in an effort to shame people into finding alternative means of travel.

Strickland says: “Airline CEOs have children and grandchildren themselves, and they understand the feelings people have. Yet the industry is portrayed in some quarters as public enemy number one, as if it has no real personal interest in the future.

“The fact is that airlines don’t make planes, they don’t make engines and they don’t refine SAF. So you can understand if they are getting exasperated.”

Virgin Atlantic boss Shai Weiss has been among the most outspoken critics of the oil industry and governments for failing to help airlines keep pace with their commitments.

Rolls-Royce boss Tufan Erginbilgic insists that engine makers are moving as fast as they can to build a new generation of net zero engines. The company’s proposed Ultrafan model will burn 10pc less fuel than its cleanest engine today, and all of its turbines capable of using 100pc SAF.

However, Erginbilgic warns that deriving the quantities of SAF needed from biostocks is all but impossible. Governments and energy companies should devote more attention to producing synthetic SAF using “green hydrogen” extracted from water via an electrolysis process, the Rolls chief says.

Rolls-Royce boss Tufan Erginbilgic warns deriving the quantities of SAF needed from biostocks is all but impossible - REUTERS/Umit Bektas

That could be powered by renewable electricity or the modular nuclear reactors for which Rolls-Royce is seeking state backing.

Even if the required volume of SAF were available, Mr Weiss warned last month that fares for a return trip to New York would climb by 6pc, or £40, given prices that are currently six times higher than for kerosene.

A mechanism to stabilise prices won’t be introduced in the UK until 2026, delaying significant SAF production and frustrating executives.

Anxiety around the energy transition is brewing just as carriers prepare for what’s expected to be a record summer for travel. But like holidaymakers contemplating their return to work before their break is even over, bosses are already fixating on the challenges ahead.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.