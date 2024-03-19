Why author Garcia Marquez's son 'betrayed' his father

STORY: The latest novel from Nobel-winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez has just been published a decade after he died and apparently against his wishes.

Garcia Marquez's work helped make Latin American 'magical realism' popular, where a storyteller drops fantastical elements into a realistic setting.

And before his death in 2014 at the age of 87, he said his novel 'Until August' was “useless” and should be destroyed.

However, his sons and literary agents reviewed a number of the manuscripts and decided they had a literary value that may not have been perceived by the author in the last few years of his life – which were tainted by memory loss.

Rodrigo Garcia is the author's son:

“there would be much easier and much less controversial ways to make money. But this is what it is and these are the risks you take when you have the responsibility of such a literary collection. And the truth is, we like the book, we think it is worth reading. So, although it hasn't been easy, we have no regrets."

'Until August' was released in Spanish on Garcia’s Marquez’ birthday March 6 and on March 12 in Englishh according to publisher, Penguin Random House.

The book tells the story of Ana Magdalena Bach, who every August, takes a ferry to an island to visit her mother's grave and there takes a new lover every night.

Rodrigo Garcia:

"Were we betraying him? Yes, we did betray him. But, you know, we we we we also betrayed, you know, a person who had lost his faculties and had lost the ability to judge the book."

His sons say that the book still carries their father’s recognizably beautiful prose and his deep understanding of human nature.

Gabriel Marquez is best known for “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, a dream-like epic that won him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.