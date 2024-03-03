Why Aurora is one of Northeast Ohio’s great successes | Along the Way

Aurora’s residents are living in a community that has become one of Northeast Ohio’s great success stories.

That was evident to anyone who attended the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City luncheon Feb. 21 at the Bertram Inn Hotel and Conference Center.

At the event, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin reported on city progress, headlining her presentation with news about turning the site that once hosted Geauga Lake Amusement Park and Sea World into a beautiful city park. The mayor also announced that the city, the recipient of a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, is planning to construct a 2.8-mile hike-and-bike path that will connect Aurora’s historic train station district to the Portage Park District’s scenic Headwaters Trail, so named for its crossing a continental divide.

Sharing the platform was Mike Roberto, superintendent of Aurora schools. He reported that the district recently earned a five-star rating from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, making Aurora one of only six school districts out of the more than 600 in Ohio to achieve the ranking in both years that the state has used this reporting system.

I have known Ann since she was a young attorney answering the call of Ohio Gov. George Voinovich to run for office to represent Portage County in the Ohio legislature in 1994. Ann won her race and in 1995 began a career in public service whose hallmark has been integrity. Results-oriented and thorough, Ann keeps her eye on the ball.

At the State of the City luncheon, she was gracious in crediting her department heads, staff, members of City Council and citizen volunteers, making it clear that delivering the goods for Aurora is a team effort.

The new city park she announced for the former Sea World and Geauga Lake site is consistent with the mayor’s record in keeping Aurora green. Three parks, dedicated to recreation as well as nature and conservation, have been opened during her tenure as mayor.

The Sea World and Geauga Lake site may end up the best of them yet. She told us that Aurora has secured a $2.36 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and that matching it with a local $257,000 will enable Aurora to purchase and presumably demolish perennially flood-prone homes adjacent to Geauga Lake.

Aurora is known for its neighborhoods of beautiful homes. The mayor said that by the year’s end, Aurora will have installed more than 3 miles of sidewalks during her 10 years in office, making those neighborhoods more walkable and connecting some of them to the city’s historic center.

She plans to install historic lighting in the city’s center. Her administration is also going to replace Auroras 350,000-gallon water tower with a 1 million gallon one. She said a $450,000 grant will enable Aurora to pave Pioneer Trail east from Page Road to the city limits.

Industry provides about two-thirds of the city’s 2% income tax revenues. She praised LayerZero, a software company, and Advanced Innovative Manufacturing (AIM), for expanding operations in Aurora. She mentioned numerous businesses that have opened during the past year. Ann credited Finance Director Tim Clymer for his help in careful budgeting and said Aurora has received state and national recognition for financial management.

Aurora is completing a review of its entire zoning code, the first time in 20 years, and that the city is working with a volunteer citizens group to look at the feasibility of developing a municipal recreation center. Ann called attention to Aurora’s master plan. Twice updated during her years as mayor, the plan has advocated protecting residential areas, promoting business attraction and retention, supporting historic preservation, preserving green space, expanding mixed use development, and offering exemplary city services.

Representatives of the city, county, state and federal government came out to hear the mayor, a tribute to the exercise of honest, responsive government that has characterized Ann’s career in public service.

Superintendent Mike Roberto’s report regarding Aurora’s great school system was the icing on cake.

He reminded listeners of the Aurora school district’s vision statement rolled out after he was named superintendent four years ago. In addition to the district’s academic rigor, it widened the mission to include nurturing the values of empathy, resilience, collaboration, balance, innovation and critical thinking. These values, Mike said, are important in helping guide Aurora’s young people to be good, productive citizens.

The vision appears to be working because Aurora schools regularly garner top rankings in surveys. A recent U.S. News & World survey ranked Aurora No. 1 out of 52 high schools in the Akron area, within the top 1.7% of all high schools in Ohio, and within the top 2.75% of all high schools in the nation.

In November, Aurora citizens showed their support for the schools by approving a 5.9-mill additional operating levy. The superintendent and a citizens committee have been conducting a review of school facilities and are likely to recommend a new high school and the closing of Craddock Elementary, which is more than a century old.

Success is never preordained. That Aurora has become one of Northeast Ohio’s great success stories reflects decades of steady, far-seeing leadership.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin and Superintendent Mike Roberto continue this tradition. Both remain hard at work regarding Aurora’s future, aiming to make it even brighter.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.

