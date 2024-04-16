Why antibiotics don't work for some bacterial infections — and more
For Monday, April 15, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several incoming 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
Threads is testing a new search feature that will allow users to filter results by recency, Adam Mosseri confirmed.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
The Space Force has contracted out its next "responsive space" mission, and this one is a doozy. The two awardees, Rocket Lab and startup True Anomaly, will each build and launch spacecraft that will conduct rendezvous and proximity operations on orbit. In the Space Force's words: "The vendors will exercise a realistic threat response scenario in an on-orbit space domain awareness demonstration called Victus Haze."
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
Worries over the fallout from Iran's attack on Israel eased, allowing focus to return to earnings season and inflation risks to rate-cut hopes.
