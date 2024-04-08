Why do Albuquerque police think a 2015 murder case is connected to a recent killing?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities think an almost decade-old murder may have led to a murder this weekend.

On Saturday, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested 45-year-old Theodore Toney for shooting and killing Kenneth Ellis in, what they believe is, a case of retaliation.

According to APD, officers responded to a dance at Elks Lodge on San Pedro early Saturday morning. Police said surveillance footage shows Ellis going to the DJ booth when he was shot in the back of the head.

APD said the shooter in the video matched the description of Toney. Police believe Toney may have shot Ellis in retaliation for him testifying in a murder trial where a relative of Toney was convicted for killing Ellis’ uncle in 2015. According to court documents, the incident surrounded a fight over a woman.

VIDEO: Albuquerque man’s impatience leads to violence at Bob’s Burgers

Two men, O’Shay Toney and Thomas Stevenson, were charged for the 2015 murder of Kenneth Ellis’ uncle, Marvin Ellis.

Court documents showed Ellis had reported threats made against him and his family because of the testimony for that 2015 murder. The documents claimed Ellis was involved in a shootout 6 months after the 2015 homicide with another family member of Toney.

Toney is facing a first-degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement. Court records showed he has a criminal history dating back to 1997.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.