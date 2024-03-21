Why AISD is hoping its plan for a 70-officer motorcycle unit will attract cops to schools

Austin school district Police Chief Wayne Sneed starts a motorcycle Wednesday as the district announces it is going to create its own police motorcycle unit.

The Austin Independent School District Police Department is launching a 70-officer motorcycle unit as part of an effort to double the district’s police force.

Officials hope the new motorcycle unit will help attract staff to the 73,000-student district as it tries to hire 89 additional officers to comply with a new state law that requires school districts to keep an armed officer at every campus.

A motorcycle unit, which is unusual among school districts, could attract more officers looking for something a little different, Superintendent Matias Segura said.

“With the introduction of House Bill 3 last year, we had to think of different ways to be creative, to compete, to make sure that all officers had the resources they need to support our students and staff,” Segura said.

Austin school Superintendent Matias Segura holds a news conference Wednesday announcing the district's plan to form a police motorcycle unit. The district hopes to hire 70 motorcycle officers as part of an initiative to comply with House Bill 3, which requires districts to put an armed officer on every campus.

The large expansion of the department, which had about 82 officers at the beginning of the school year, is meant to bring the district into compliance with House Bill 3.

The new law — passed during the 2023 legislative session — required certain physical safety infrastructure and for districts to place armed personnel on every campus.

Some districts, like Austin, decided to hire more officers to comply with the law. Other districts could opt for a community marshal program that would license staff members to carry firearms.

The law gave districts $15,000 per campus and an additional $0.32 per student — bringing the total to $10 per student — for school safety measures.

The motorcycle officers will join other specialty units in the Austin school district, including K-9 and drone units, district Police Chief Wayne Sneed said Wednesday.

The Austin district will need to hire an additional 89 officers plus other support staff to comply with the law, according to the district.

The motorcycle officers will join other specialty units in the district, including K-9 and drone units, district Police Chief Wayne Sneed said.

“We are always looking for qualified applicants to fill the many roles within our department, but not just anyone, but those who are willing to dedicate themselves to professional public services, to team building and having a true and positive impact on our students’ lives and the communities that AISD serves,” Sneed said.

The 70 BMW R 1250 RT motorcycles also alleviate a cost issue for the district because the motorcycles are about half the cost of a patrol car, Segura said.

Motorcycles also take up less physical space at a school campus than a patrol car, he said.

The district is actively recruiting officers to fill the open positions, Sneed said.

The district recently hired several officers who went through the police academy and has hired detectives and other leadership roles needed to accommodate a larger department, he said.

The district plans to roll out the motorcycles as it hires officers and as the shipments of vehicles arrive, according to the district.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: AISD launching motorcycle police unit as part of plan to double force