Why 9 Arizona landlords are being sued over rent hikes — and what to do if yours goes up

Arizona is one of the fastest-growing states in the United States. As more people are moving here, more apartments are being built to house them.

Yet, the cost of living in Arizona has spiked significantly over the last few years.

In 2021, metro Phoenix made national headlines when rents skyrocketed by 30%. And it hasn’t been easy on renters.

"I lived there for almost five years," said Linda Collofello, a former tenant of a Greystar-owned complex. "When I first started there it was $950, and it climbed all the way up to $1,500."

She says that when Greystar took over, they nickel and dimed her endlessly. When she decided to move out, the complex tried to charge her for a full month's rent.

"My rent was up on May 5th, and I moved out on the 10th because I had another complex to move into," she said. "I didn't even live there past the 10th of May and I then told them I wasn't going to pay them for that amount and they said, 'okay, we'll send you a bill at the end.' So they were haunting me about the price, just to pay them back. And they sent me to collections now and still wanting to collect this money for me.

"And I contacted an attorney, a paralegal, that told me that I am not responsible for $1,100 because I didn't sign another lease come May 1st because my lease is up by May 5th, and I'm not responsible for $1,100. Only the five days is all I was responsible for."

Collofello is not alone. She is just one of tens of thousands of Arizona residents affected by price fixing. And Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is not having it.

Is rent going down in Arizona?

Mayes said she is "going to go after restitution."

"The attorney general's office and my team are going to try to return money to renters who had to pay higher rent than they otherwise would have if we'd had a truly competitive market in Phoenix and Tucson," he said in an interview with The Briefing. "The other thing we want to do is get a court to say to them, if they don't voluntarily stop using this algorithm, we want a court to order them to stop using the algorithm. And, we also are going to try to go after civil penalties, on behalf of the state against them."

However, it will take time for this lawsuit to play out. So what can renters do now if they think their rents have been unfairly inflated?

That question and more are tackled in the latest episode of The Gaggle. Amanda Luberto sits down with Stacey Barchenger, our state politics reporter, and Catherine Reagor, who covers real estate issues. They hash out what could happen and what resources renters have access to right now.

Listen to the podcast

Listen to The Gaggle on your favorite podcast app or stream the full episode below.

Read the episode transcript here. Please note, there might be slight discrepancies due to the AI used to transcribe the conversation.

Find out how to report your concerns to the attorney general's office by clicking here.

Follow The Gaggle on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram to stay in the loop on the latest political news and episodes.

Do you have questions about Arizona politics? Send them to us thegaggle@arizonarepublic.com or leave us a message at 602-444-0804.

Catch up on previous Gaggle episodes here:

Contact Amanda at aluberto@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @amandaluberto. Katrina Michalak produced this episode. You can connect with her at katrina.michalak@gannett.com and on X, formerly Twitter, @kat_m67.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What Arizona renters need to know about apartments lawsuit