Why 11 Wisconsin prisons had phone outages over the weekend
Eleven state prisons had phone lines down over the weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The outages were "due to a problem with a fiberoptic cable," said Beth Hardtke, a department spokeswoman, in an email.
The service disruption began Thursday night and was restored Saturday after repairs were made, she added.
The outages began the day after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced the former warden and eight staff members of Waupun Correctional Institution face criminal charges related to two prisoner deaths and provided more details on two other prisoner deaths that occurred between June 2023 and February 2024.
Given the timing, some advocates for incarcerated people were concerned the outages could be related to news out of Waupun. That prison did not experience an outage, however.
Hardtke said the following facilities had outages:
Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools
Stanley Correctional Institution
Black River Correctional Center
Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution
Wisconsin Secure Program Facility
Redgranite Correctional Institution
Fox Lake Correctional Institution
Flambeau Correctional Center
St. Croix Correctional Center
Gordon Correctional Center
Jackson Correctional Institution
This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Phones out at 11 Wisconsin prisons weekend after charges in deaths