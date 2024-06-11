Why 11 Wisconsin prisons had phone outages over the weekend

Eleven state prisons had phone lines down over the weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The outages were "due to a problem with a fiberoptic cable," said Beth Hardtke, a department spokeswoman, in an email.

The service disruption began Thursday night and was restored Saturday after repairs were made, she added.

The outages began the day after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced the former warden and eight staff members of Waupun Correctional Institution face criminal charges related to two prisoner deaths and provided more details on two other prisoner deaths that occurred between June 2023 and February 2024.

Given the timing, some advocates for incarcerated people were concerned the outages could be related to news out of Waupun. That prison did not experience an outage, however.

Hardtke said the following facilities had outages:

Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools

Stanley Correctional Institution

Black River Correctional Center

Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution

Wisconsin Secure Program Facility

Redgranite Correctional Institution

Fox Lake Correctional Institution

Flambeau Correctional Center

St. Croix Correctional Center

Gordon Correctional Center

Jackson Correctional Institution

