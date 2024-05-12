Whose statues should represent North Carolina in DC? Tell us what you think

Who should be the face of North Carolina history? Tell us what you think.

The U.S. Capitol holds statues of two historic figures from each state. North Carolina’s current contributions are two former governors, Zebulon Vance and Charles Aycock.

But not for long. A statue of Billy Graham being unveiled next week will replace the one of Aycock, who campaigned in favor of white supremacy in the 1890s.

A statue of former North Carolina Gov. Charles Aycock at the U.S. Capitol. Photo taken Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Vance, whose statue will remain, enslaved people and served as an officer for the Confederacy, The News & Observer previously reported.

A statue of former Gov. Zebulon Vance in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

The statues must be of famous North Carolinians who have died. As the law describes them:

“... statues, in marble or bronze, not exceeding two in number for each State, of deceased persons who have been citizens thereof, and illustrious for their historic renown or for distinguished civic or military services such as each State may deem to be worthy of this national commemoration.”

Who do you think should represent North Carolina in the Capitol? Write your answer in the form below.