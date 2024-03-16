'Whose poster is this?' Gorrell student wins State Fire Marshal fire safety contest

Gorrell third grader Eliana DeMando, middle, fist bumps Ohio's Division of State Fire Marshal safety educator Ashley Terry as fire safety educator Kyle Wobler looks on. Eliana was honored earlier this week as one of six winners in the agency's poster contest.

MASSILLON – "Fire won't wait, plan your escape."

That is the message Gorrell Elementary student Eliana DeMando used on her award-winning fire safety poster.

Ohio's Division of State Fire Marshal representatives visited the school this week to surprise Eliana with news of her big win.

The Massillon Fire Department encourages local students to create a fire safety poster for the state's yearly contest. The department selects the two posters that are submitted to the state contest for consideration. Officials from the fire marshal's office select winners.

Eliana was among six winners in the kindergarten through third grade division. Officials surprised the 9-year-old during an assembly Tuesday at the school.

"Whose poster is this?" safety educator Kyle Wobler asked.

Eliana raised her hand shyly.

She was praised for her artwork and received several gifts, including a Target gift card, a smoke detector, a proclamation from Massillon Mayor Jamie Slutz proclaiming March 12 as Eliana DeMando Day.

Eliana said she was excited when she learned that she won the contest; she was already planning to use her gift card on gum, slime and maybe a craft kit.

She said her mom, Jill, helped her come up with the idea.

Her mom was surprised to learn Eliana had won.

"I forgot about it," she said, noting they submitted the poster in October during fire prevention week. "We know it's important to know a way out. We had fun doing it."

After the award presentation, students were treated to a visit from Kasey the fire dog. The Kasey program is designed to teach students from preschool to sixth grade life-saving skills in an entertaining way.

Jeff Owens, program founder and a Carmel, Indiana, firefighter, brings Kasey, a black Labrador, and some other doggie friends to demonstrate fire safety tips.

