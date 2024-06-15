Who's running for Volusia, Flagler county councils, school boards, local city councils?

The primary election is Aug. 20, and the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is Aug. 8. Florida's deadline to register to vote or change parties is July 22.

On Friday, qualifying ended for candidates who will be on the Aug. 20 primary ballots in Volusia and Flagler counties. So who qualified? Here's a handy list.

Federal races

U.S. Senate (Republican) John S. Columbus, Keith Gross, Rick Scott*; (Democrat) Stanley Campbell, Rod Joseph, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Brian Rush

U.S. House, 6th (Republican): John Grow, Michael Waltz*

U.S. House, 7th (Republican): Mike Johnson, Cory Mills*; (Democrat) Jennifer Adams, Tatiana Fernandez, Allek Pastrana

State races

Senate, District 7 (Republican) Gerry James, Tom Leek, David Shoar

House, District 19 (Republican) Darryl Boyer, Sam Greco

House, District 27 (Republican): Richard Gentry, Steve Shives, Beckie Sirolli

Volusia County races

Clerk of Circuit Court (Republican) John Flemm, Laura Roth*

County Chair: Jeff Brower*, Don Burnett, Deborah "Deb" Denys, Randy Dye

School Board, District 2: Cassandra Gonyer, Krista Goodrich, Angela Kopnicky

School Board, District 4: Donna Brosemer, Sarah Marzilli, Carl G. Persis*

Flagler County

County Council District 3 (Republican): Kim Carney, Bill Clark, Nicholas Andrew Klufas

County Council District 5 (Republican): Ed Danko, Pam Richardson

School Board, District 3: Derek Barrs, Janie Ruddy

School Board, District 5: Lauren Marie Ramirez, Vincent Sullivan

Volusia Municipalities

DeLand City Commission Seat 2: Harper Hill, Richard Charles Paiva*

Deltona City Commission District 1: Morris "Gunny" Froscher, James Davison Heriot, Brandy White

Deltona City Commission District 2: Elizabeth Chavez, Emma I. Santiago, Troy Eugene Shimkus

Holly Hill District 1: Arthur J. Byrnes, Debra Kay Snow

New Smyrna Beach Mayor: Fred Cleveland, Frank Thomas Dalton, Jr., Louis Joseph Pate Jr.

Ponce Inlet Town Council, Seat 4: Jair Kessler, Joseph J. Villanella

Port Orange Mayor: Derek LaMontagne, Scott Stiltner

Port Orange City Council District 3: Shawn Michael Goepfert, Barry S. Pitek

Port Orange City Council District 4: Lance Green, Joseph John Mialki III

Flagler Municipalities

Palm Coast mayor: David Irwin Alfin*, Cornelia Downing Manfre, Peter Michael Johnson, Alan Shepard Lowe, Mike Norris

Palm Coast City Council District 1: Kathleen R. Austrino, Shara Lisa Brodsky, Ty Miller, Jeffery Cortland Seib

Palm Coast City Council District 3: Dana Mark Stancel, Ray Stevens, Andrew T. Werner

Note: The asterisk (*) denotes incumbents.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Who's on ballots in Volusia, Flagler for Aug. 20 primary election?