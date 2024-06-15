Who's running for Volusia, Flagler county councils, school boards, local city councils?
On Friday, qualifying ended for candidates who will be on the Aug. 20 primary ballots in Volusia and Flagler counties. So who qualified? Here's a handy list.
Federal races
U.S. Senate (Republican) John S. Columbus, Keith Gross, Rick Scott*; (Democrat) Stanley Campbell, Rod Joseph, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Brian Rush
U.S. House, 6th (Republican): John Grow, Michael Waltz*
U.S. House, 7th (Republican): Mike Johnson, Cory Mills*; (Democrat) Jennifer Adams, Tatiana Fernandez, Allek Pastrana
State races
Senate, District 7 (Republican) Gerry James, Tom Leek, David Shoar
House, District 19 (Republican) Darryl Boyer, Sam Greco
House, District 27 (Republican): Richard Gentry, Steve Shives, Beckie Sirolli
Volusia County races
Clerk of Circuit Court (Republican) John Flemm, Laura Roth*
County Chair: Jeff Brower*, Don Burnett, Deborah "Deb" Denys, Randy Dye
School Board, District 2: Cassandra Gonyer, Krista Goodrich, Angela Kopnicky
School Board, District 4: Donna Brosemer, Sarah Marzilli, Carl G. Persis*
Flagler County
County Council District 3 (Republican): Kim Carney, Bill Clark, Nicholas Andrew Klufas
County Council District 5 (Republican): Ed Danko, Pam Richardson
School Board, District 3: Derek Barrs, Janie Ruddy
School Board, District 5: Lauren Marie Ramirez, Vincent Sullivan
Volusia Municipalities
DeLand City Commission Seat 2: Harper Hill, Richard Charles Paiva*
Deltona City Commission District 1: Morris "Gunny" Froscher, James Davison Heriot, Brandy White
Deltona City Commission District 2: Elizabeth Chavez, Emma I. Santiago, Troy Eugene Shimkus
Holly Hill District 1: Arthur J. Byrnes, Debra Kay Snow
New Smyrna Beach Mayor: Fred Cleveland, Frank Thomas Dalton, Jr., Louis Joseph Pate Jr.
Ponce Inlet Town Council, Seat 4: Jair Kessler, Joseph J. Villanella
Port Orange Mayor: Derek LaMontagne, Scott Stiltner
Port Orange City Council District 3: Shawn Michael Goepfert, Barry S. Pitek
Port Orange City Council District 4: Lance Green, Joseph John Mialki III
Flagler Municipalities
Palm Coast mayor: David Irwin Alfin*, Cornelia Downing Manfre, Peter Michael Johnson, Alan Shepard Lowe, Mike Norris
Palm Coast City Council District 1: Kathleen R. Austrino, Shara Lisa Brodsky, Ty Miller, Jeffery Cortland Seib
Palm Coast City Council District 3: Dana Mark Stancel, Ray Stevens, Andrew T. Werner
Note: The asterisk (*) denotes incumbents.
