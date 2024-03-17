Who's running for secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general in Oregon's 2024 primary?

The secretary of state, treasurer, and attorney general are up for grabs in Oregon in 2024.

More than 325 candidates had filed to run in the 2024 primary election in Oregon by the 5 p.m. March 12 deadline. They had until Friday to withdraw.

The secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general offices will be up for grabs. Here is who has filed to run in the May primary:

Who is running for Oregon secretary of state?

LaVonne Griffin-Valade replaced former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan last year after Fagan resigned from her position. Fagan’s resignation came after it was revealed she had accepted a $10,000-a-month consulting contract with La Mota, a cannabis company, at the same time her office oversaw an audit of the marijuana industry.

Griffin-Valade has been serving the remaining 18 months of Fagan’s term and is not running for election.

Eight have filed for the position.

Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, announced his bid in September.

Treasurer Tobias Read also is running as a Democratic candidate.

Others who have filed for the Democratic primary include retired attorney James A. Crary, who previously ran for Congress in 2016 and 2018; Paul Damian Wells, a retired electrical engineer; and Dave Stauffer, a retired attorney who has previously run for governor and secretary of state.

In the Republican primary, Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, announced his campaign on the last day to file. Linthicum is one of 10 lawmakers who participated in the 2023 legislative walkout and is not eligible to run for another Senate term. Linthicum joined the Senate in 2017.

Brent Barker, a real estate broker, and Tim McCloud, a markets analyst and researcher who ran for governor in 2022, will face off with Linthicum.

Who is running for state treasurer in Oregon?

With Read running for secretary of state, Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, is looking to be the state’s first female treasurer. Steiner is a physician and a co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee. She joined the Oregon Senate after being appointed in 2011 and elected in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Steiner will face Jeff Gudman, the other Democrat in the race. Gudman sat on the Lake Oswego City Council from 2011 to 2018. He ran unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2020 as a Republican against Read.

Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, has no challengers in the Republican primary. Boquist also unable to run for reelection after participating in the 2023 legislative walkout. He announced his bid for treasurer on March 12. He previously served in the Oregon House before being elected to the Senate in 2008.

Who is running for Oregon attorney general?

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced last year she would be ending her tenure as the state's first female attorney general.

Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, stepped down as speaker of the Oregon House on the last day of the 2024 session to campaign for the Democratic nomination for attorney general. On the last day for candidate filings, Shaina Pomerantz, formerly with the Bureau of Labor and Industries, also filed for the Democratic nomination. Pomerantz in December settled with the bureau in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Will Lathrop, a former deputy district attorney in Marion and Yamhill Counties, and Michael Cross, a U.S. Air Force veteran, are vying for the Republican nomination.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Election 2024: Oregon secretary of state, treasurer candidates