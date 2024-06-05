Who's running for JCPS school board? What to know about the candidates in the 2024 election

Four seats are up for grabs on the board of Kentucky's largest school district, and eight people have filed to have their names on the November ballot.

Two current Jefferson County Board of Education members are not seeking reelection this year, while two incumbents are running to retain their positions.

The deadline to file for the nonpartisan seats was 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The JCPS board seats on the ballot are:

District 1, which covers most of west Louisville and downtown

District 2, which covers the Highlands

District 4, which covers most of southwest Louisville

District 7, which covers southeast Louisville

Here's what we know about each race.

District 1 JCPS school board candidates

Gail Strange, who was appointed to the board last year after Diane Porter retired, is running to keep her seat against opponent Mark Gatton.

Strange is self-employed as an independent consultant after working for more than a decade as the director of communications for Presbyterian Church U.S.A. She recently voted against ending transportation for magnet students and against changing start times for nearly 50 schools.

When she applied for the position on the board, Strange wrote that she wanted to serve because "it would afford me an opportunity to make a difference in the quality of life of future leaders of the city."

Gatton is a veteran of the United States Air Force with a godson in JCPS, he told The Courier Journal.

"I just want to bring common sense back to schools," Gatton said, pointing to transportation, discipline and finances as issues he is most concerned with. He also said he'd like the district to do more to improve underachieving schools and to offer more Career and Technical Education courses.

District 2 JCPS school board candidates

Chris Kolb has represented District 2 since January 2017 and has filed to retain his seat. He taught anthropology and urban studies at Spalding University until recently and is now working as an independent consultant "to protect public education from privatizers and those with a radical political agenda," according to his district bio.

Kolb recently came under scrutiny after writing an open letter to JCPS principals, criticizing them for their public opposition to new start time proposals. In the aftermath, a petition calling for his resignation was started and multiple community members sent opinion letters about Kolb to The Courier Journal.

He faces two opponents: Abby Berthold and Tricia Lister.

Berthold is the founder of Liam & Hold, a consulting agency. She worked for JCPS as a math teacher for about 12 years, according to her resume, and has a master's in teacher leadership from the University of Louisville.

"While I certainly know I won’t be able to make everyone happy I’m excited to bring my passion for kids and my teaching experience to the board," she posted to Facebook on June 1. "As a former JCPS teacher I wouldn’t be living what I taught if I didn’t want to help become part of the change."

Lister has worked as an attorney since 2005 and is currently with the Complex Motions and Appeals Practice, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously ran to be a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge in 2022, securing 41% of the vote.

"This past year has shown that we need people on the School Board who support equitable access to quality education for all," Lister posted to Facebook June 1. "I am one of those people, so I decided it is time to step up and serve."

District 4 JCPS school board candidates

Joseph Marshall has represented District 4 since he was appointed in 2019, but he will not be running to keep his seat.

Instead, Trevin Bass and Barbara Lewis have filed to take his spot.

Bass works for Louisville Metro Government as a legislative assistant, according to his LinkedIn profile, and is also the chief executive officer of First Strike of Unity and Peace Inc., a mentoring program.

"As a passionate advocate for quality education and a dedicated member of our community, I believe it is time to bring fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to our schools and community," Bass posted to Facebook on Monday. "Our children and families deserve the best educational opportunities, and I am committed to ensuring that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed."

The Courier Journal could not find a campaign profile for Lewis.

District 7 JCPS school board candidates

Only one person, Taylor Everett, is seeking to represent District 7. The district is currently represented by Sarah McIntosh, who was elected in 2020 and is not running again.

Everett is the director of government services for the Eight Eleven Group, a national healthcare technology company.

His professional career in the staffing industry has allowed him to solve "the short-staff problems of the largest companies and governments in this country," his campaign website states.

His wife previously worked for JCPS, and his daughter is a current JCPS student.

"Through our collective experiences, we've seen the good and bad of JCPS, and I know we can make this school district one of the best in the country!" his website states.

Find your school board district at jefferson.kyschools.us/page/board-of-education.

