Who's News for May 29, 2024

May 29—Hunnicutt among 300 graduates at Piedmont University

DEMOREST — Kilby Hunnicutt of Moultrie was among more than 300 graduates celebrated during Piedmont University's commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 10.

Piedmont conferred undergraduate degrees to 212 students, including 89 first-generation students, and 91 graduate students, including master's, EdS, and doctorate degrees. The undergraduate ceremony was held at 9 a.m., followed by the graduate service at 1 p.m. Both were held on the University Quad at the heart of the Demorest campus.

Sen. Bo Hatchett, Georgia Senate District 50, was the guest speaker.

Bishop named Piedmont University Dean's Scholar

DEMOREST — Piedmont University congratulated Margaret Bishop of Moultrie, who was among the nearly 260 students named Dean's Scholars for the Spring 2024 semester.

Students earn the Dean's Scholar designation by achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.

Area students honored on Piedmont University Dean's List

DEMOREST — Piedmont University congratulated the approximately 300 students who qualified for the Dean's List for the Spring 2024 semester. Dean's List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Students who achieved Dean's List honors for the semester include:

— Kilby Hunnicutt of Moultrie.

— Tamia Johnson of Pavo.

Area students recognized at Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recently announced that two Moultrie-area students were named to the Spring 2024 President's List and two others to the Spring 2024 Dean's List.

Emily Hobbs of Ochlocknee made the President's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education, and Chase Blanton of Moultrie made the President's List in the College of Health Sciences.

Reagan Johnson of Ochlocknee made the Dean's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education, and Valley Hayes of Ochlocknee made the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences.

SNHU announces Dean's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its President's List and Dean's List for the Winter 2024 term, which ran from January to May.

Local students honored on the President's List included Shawn Connell of Moultrie, Emily Taylor of Moultrie and Sabrina Buchta of Ochlocknee.

Local students on the Dean's List included Dusty Power of Doerun, MacKensie Taylor of Moultrie and Emily Torres of Omega.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Rickett recognized at LaGrange College commencement

LAGRANGE — Dalene Kay Rickett of Moultrie graduated from LaGrange College with an Education Specialist degree in Curriculum & Instruction.

UNG confers degrees for spring 2024 graduates

DAHLONEGA — For the spring 2024 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded about 1,700 degrees and certificates to graduates. Many of the graduates participated in the spring 2024 commencement ceremonies held May 2-3 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.

Marcus Smith of Ochlocknee graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Carter West of Coolidge graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Hurst recognized by UNG president for earning 4.0 GPA

DAHLONEGA — Dayton Hurst of Coolidge has been named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2024.

Dr. Micahel P. Shannon, president of UNG, recognized students who reached this academic achievement during the spring 2024 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.

Gutierrez makes Spring 2024 President's List

AMERICUS — Jessica Gutierrez, a resident of Norman Park, made the Spring 2024 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 730 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area residents make Dean's List

AMERICUS — The following Moultrie-area residents made the Spring 2024 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 730 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

— Tara Eubanks of Sale City.

— Griffin Harrell of Moultrie.

— Brooklyn Massey of Norman Park.

— Jessica Norman of Norman Park.

— Tiffany Sutz of Moultrie.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.