Who's the highest paid superintendent in Bucks County? Check list for your administrator

Most school superintendent in Bucks and eastern Montgomery counties have found a place among the top 100 highest paid school administrators in Pennsylvania, according to state salary data.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education released its annual individual salary reports for public school teachers and administrators across the state near the end of May.

About half of the superintendents in Bucks County's 13 school districts and the Abington, Hatboro-Horsham, Lower Moreland Township and Upper Moreland Township school districts in Montgomery County ranked in the top 50 salaries in the state.

Superintendents in those school districts have an average salary of $223,663, which is about $58,107 more than the statewide average superintendent salary.

The data for the 2023-2024 school year is a "snapshot" of information collected last October. The data might not reflect the current salaries of some administrators and some superintendents may have left their school districts, changed positions or retired since the data was collected.

Here's a list of the highest paid superintendents in the area, their school districts, salaries, where they rank in the state and how many years they have worked in education:

Abram M. LucabaughDistrict: Central Bucks School District, Bucks CountySalary: $315,000, 3rd highest in the state (left district late last year)Years in education: 29 Jeffrey S. FecherDistrict: Abington School District, Montgomery CountySalary: $255,000, 19th highest in the stateYears in education: 28 Scott T. EveslageDistrict: Hatboro-Horsham School District, Montgomery CountySalary: $255,000, 19th highest in the stateYears in education: 25 Scott A. DavidheiserDistrict: Lower Moreland Township School District, Montgomery CountySalary: $245,000, 30th highest in the stateYears in education: 26 Charles William LentzDistrict: New Hope-Solebury School District, Bucks CountySalary: $232,109, 38th highest in the stateYears in education: 30 Susan ElliottDistrict: Upper Moreland Township School District, Montgomery CountySalary: $232,100, 39th highest in the stateYears in education: 31 David A. BoltonDistrict: Pennridge School District, Bucks CountySalary: $230,625, 40th highest in the state (has since left the district)Years in education: 35 Andrew J. SankoDistrict: Council Rock School District, Bucks CountySalary: $228,800, 45th highest in the stateYears in education: 34 Dana Tyrone BeddenDistrict: Centennial School District, Bucks CountySalary: $221,599, 50th highest in the stateYears in education: 31 Thomas SmithDistrict: Pennsbury School District, Bucks CountySalary: $216,348, 61st highest in the stateYears in education: at least 20 years Michael NittiDistrict: Bristol Township School District, Bucks CountySalary: $216,300, 62nd highest in the stateYears in education: 34 Samuel LeeDistrict: Bensalem Township School District, Bucks CountySalary: $210,119, 72nd highest in the stateYears in education: 43 Matthew FriedmanDistrict: Quakertown Community School District, Bucks CountySalary: $207,000, 77th highest in the stateYears in education: 20 Bridget T. O'ConnellDistrict: Palisades School District, Bucks CountySalary: $206,973, 78th highest in the stateYears in education: 27 Jason BowmanDistrict: Neshaminy School District, Bucks CountySalary: $206,000, 80th highest in the stateYears in education: at least 14 years Broadus W. DavisDistrict: Bristol Borough School District, Bucks CountySalary: $173,750, 170th highest in the stateYears in education: 43 Sean HainesDistrict: Morrisville Borough School District, Bucks CountySalary: $150,552, 246th highest in the stateYears in education: 23

The years of experience for Bowman and Thomas were altered for this list because the state data appeared to only reflect the years they had been superintendents at Neshaminy and Pennsbury, respectively.

Thomas, who was hired at Pennsbury in 2021, previously worked in New Jersey for over 15 years. Bowman's LinkedIn page says he worked as an educator in Bensalem for almost 12 years before moving to Neshaminy a few years ago.

