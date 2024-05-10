Who's on the ballot for Northern Michigan House seats, 1st Congressional District

The slate of candidates for the Michigan House of Representatives and the 1st Congressional District are now set.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — This fall, Northern Michiganders will choose between numerous local and statewide candidates.

The candidates competing for seats in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the 1st Congressional District are now set, with a filing deadline of April 23.

Michigan’s 1st Congressional District includes the 15 counties of the Upper Peninsula and 20 counties of Northern Michigan in the Lower Peninsula. The district is currently represented by Republican Jack Bergman, who will run against Republicans Josh Saul and JD Wilson in the August primary. Democrats running for the position on the primary ballot are Callie Barr and Bob Lorinser.

Michigan's 107th House of Representatives district, encompassing parts of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties, along with the entirety of Charlevoix and Emmet counties, constitutes a significant land segment within the Michigan House of Representatives. Incumbent Neil Friske is running for reelection against Republican opponents Parker Fairbairn and Jackson Ingalls. Jodi Decker will be running on the Democratic ticket.

Michigan's 105th House district stretches across parts of Antrim, Kalkaska and Oscoda counties, in addition to encompassing all of Crawford, Missaukee, Otsego and Roscommon counties. Incumbent Ken Borton is seeking reelection and will face Christian Marcus in the August Republican primary. Democrat James Wojey will run against the Republican winner in the November general election.

Michigan's 108th House district occupies sections of Chippewa and Mackinac counties, coupled with all of Delta, Luce, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties. David Prestin is running unopposed on the Republican primary ticket for reelection as Michigan’s 108th House district representative. Christiana Reynolds will be his opposition as a Democrat on Nov. 5.

The primary election date is Tuesday, Aug. 6, and the general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, visit michigan.gov/sos/elections.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Who's on the ballot for Northern Michigan House seats, 1st Congressional District