Whole Foods Expands Cheese Recall

Whole Foods issued a recall for raw milk cheeses Monday over possible Listeria contamination linked to two food-poisoning deaths.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the chain is recalling the Andes, Hamden and Walton Umber raw milk cheeses, made with raw, unpasteurized milk by the New York-based Vulto Creamery, which has been connected to at least six illnesses and two deaths.

Whole Foods had previously pulled the cheese from nine stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York but the reported illnesses or casualties — caused by Listeria monocytogenes contamination — were not linked to cheese bought at Whole Foods.

Listeria contamination may be marked by symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. It can have serious implications on the health of young children, frail or elderly people, and pregnant women because of weakened immune systems, even leading to cases of miscarriage, stillbirths and fetal infection for those who are expecting.

The products that come under the recall have PLU codes 0200307, 0201357 or 0206308 and “sell by” dates from Jan. 2 to April 2, 2017.

The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores at the following locations:

94 Derby Street, Hingham, MA

1255 Raritan Road Unit 150, Clark, NJ

300 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, NJ

238 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

1095 Avenue of the Americas. New York, NY

270 Greenwich Street, New York, NY

4 Union Square South, New York, NY

575 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY

Whole Foods has announced that all consumers with the recalled products can return the cheese to Whole Foods stores, with their receipts, to claim a full refund. Consumers with questions can call (607) 222-3995 from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am-4:00 pm EDT or email vultocreamery@gmail.com.

