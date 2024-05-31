“A whole bunch of lies here”: CNN cuts away from Donald Trump's press conference to fact-check him live on air.

Daniel, you do this all the time following a Trump statement, a Trump speech. You review some of the lies that have been going on. A whole bunch of lies here, Wolf. So he repeated the one I think he's repeated most frequently throughout the course of the trial and now after, saying this was all done by Biden and his people. The case was in conjunction with the White House and DOJ. Not a shred of evidence of that. This case was brought by a locally elected, yes, Democratic prosecutor. No evidence whatsoever of any communication with Joe Biden or his aides about it. He also repeated his claim from earlier this week that he said the judge wouldn't let them use an election expert under any circumstances. The judge knocked him out. Now, he did sort of clarify this after, but here's the real clarification. The judge did not bar the testimony of this expert, Brad Smith. Trump's defense was permitted to call him, but didn't. The judge did limit the scope of the testimony, saying he couldn't opine on whether Trump broke the law or not, couldn't analyze federal election law, but did not say the expert could not be used. Trump also repeated his claim, Wolf, that crime in New York is at levels nobody's ever seen before. As anyone who lived through the early 1990s in New York knows, that is not remotely true. For example, murders in New York, there were 391 last year. Well, there were 2,262 in 1990, so not even close, and it's further come down this year. And lastly, Wolf, former President Trump said that Michael Cohen got in trouble with the law for stuff that had nothing to do with him, Trump. He said, oh, it was Cohen's taxi medallion business and so on. Well, that is misleading at best, because, yes, Cohen did get in trouble for lying about his taxes, lying about things related to the taxi medallion business, but also got in trouble for campaign finance offenses related to the very same hush money scheme that Trump got in trouble for. So, directly related to Trump and his prison sentence, Wolf, was also related to Cohen lying to Congress related to negotiations, discussions with Russia about a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow. So, this was not, you know, Cohen's own thing, nothing to do with Trump. Some of it, at least, was directly related to the former president.

