‘There for whoever needed him’: KC man, church singer Thomas Snargrass dies at 42

In school, Thomas Snargrass was the kind of guy who looked out for other, smaller kids.

That included his friend Jonathan Myers, who had grown up as the skinny kid in class and was an easy target for bullies. That was, until he met Snargrass.

Throughout their time in school, Snargrass watched out for him and the two formed a bond that endured for years.

When Myers grew into a man, he joined the military, wanting to defend the innocent like his friend did for him all those years ago.

“I was a very small kid and he always was my protector,” said Myers. “He really took care of me like a little brother and had this caring and loving spirit.”

Snargrass, a customer service representative for Clarion Co., died May 10 at age 42.

Snargrass had battled health problems for years but told very few people of them. His sudden death was a shock to many, Myers said. That is just the kind of man he was: never taking life too seriously, maintaining good humor and always more interested in how others were doing.

“You don’t find too many people like him, where they are more concerned about other people’s well-being than their own selves,” Myers said. “He was just that type of person who was there for whoever needed him.”

Growing up in church, Snargrass sang in the choir and gained an early love and appreciation for music that he carried into his adult life.

It was Snargrass’ close spiritual relationship with God that made him so dedicated to uplifting the people around him, Myers said. Snargrass had a stronger moral compass than most, he said, and never strayed from who he was or the good he wanted to do in life.

The big smile Snargrass shared with everyone he met and the positive energy that he filled every conversation with will be missed, Myers said.

“It didn’t matter who you were or how you knew him he always made sure to check on everybody and made sure they were doing good,” Myers said.

“He was the one who remembered everybody’s birthday and no matter how busy he got he always made time for the people who was in his circle.”

Funeral services for Snargrass took place May 25. Many people took to social media to mourn him.

“I love you Thomas R. Snargrass, and I am going to miss you dearly,” one person wrote.

“Your service was a celebration of who you are but it was a testimony of your love for your family, friends and God,” another posted.

Other Remembrances

Elward Sallis, retired Air Force veteran and postal worker, died June 10. He was 86.

Elward Sallis

Elward Sallis, a retired Air Force veteran and postal worker, died June 10. He was 86.

Sallis was born on October 9, 1937 in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, to Jeff and Verlene Sallis. After graduating high school in 1955, Sallis moved to Kansas City, where he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years.

After being honorably discharged, he returned to Kansas City, where he began working for the U.S. Postal Service in 1961 as a mail handler. Sallis began involved with postal union and worked as treasurer until his retirement in 1999.

In 1965, Sallis married Tillie Hyster and the two remained married for 59 years until his death. They had four children and Sallis was remembered as a loving father and dedicated family man.

He is remembered by his wife Tillie Sallis; children, Jeffrey Sallis and Julie Gray; along with a host of cousins, grandchildren and friends.

Jennifer Winzer died May 30. She was 66.

Jennifer Winzer

Jennifer Winzer, a retired receptionist, died May 30. She was 66.

Winzer was born Aug. 19, 1957 to Leroy and Flora Winzer in Kansas City.

She graduated from Central High School in and 1975 and attended Kansas City Business College for a time.

Winzer was employed as a receptionist for Encompass Medical Group until her retirement in 2015. In her free time she enjoyed tutoring International students for several years and was a member of St. Mary’s Holy Tabernacle until her death.

She is remembered by her siblings, Albert Henderson, Stanley Winzer, Adjua Abdelmalik and Marie Winzer; along with a host of nephews, nieces and friends.