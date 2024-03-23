Whoa! Mega Millions goes next level

(WJW) — Well, how about this jackpot?

The Mega Millions grand prize hits $1.1 billion after no big winner in Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now been more than three months without a winner of the jackpot.

The last time someone won the top prize was back on December 8, 2023.

Here’s a look at he numbers drawn Friday: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44, 16.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday when the cash option will be $525.8 million.

The Powerball drawing Saturday night is worth $750 million and a cash payout of $357.3 million.

