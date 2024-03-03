WHLT 9:00 PM Saturday Weather Update
WHLT 9:00 PM Saturday March 2nd, 2024
Tennessee is now in full control of the SEC with just a week left in the regular season.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
LeBron James has reached yet another NBA milestone.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!