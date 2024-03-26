New Whittemore Park Middle School to open for 2024-2025 school year

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Board of Education toured the new Whittemore Park Middle School Monday afternoon.

The school is set to open in August for the 2024-2025 school year.

The current middle school building has had a historical impact since the 1950’s. Although the the school will have a new building, school staff members said its history won’t be forgotten.

“There are a whole lot of moving pieces that come together to make this happen and we’re standing in the fruits of all those labors today,” Janet Graham, a Horry County School Board member said.

The new school is located in Conway off El Bethel Road. Ground was broken in October 2022 with a $58 million budget. The school is more than 145,000 square feet and can hold 1,200 students.

The school has three wings, 30 classrooms, and 12 science labs spread across.

Greg McFarland, one of the architects with Pike, McFarland, Hall Associates Inc. who worked on the project, said in its previous school designs, the gym used to be on the back side of schools.

“Well, we’ve made a pretty good flip in the design that allowed the gym, the auditorium, all those public type spaces now are directly accessed from the front of the building,” McFarland said.

The school has a gym, auditorium, media room and a legacy room. The legacy room will feature items and photos dating back to the 1950’s when the current middle school used to be known as Whittemore High School.

It was a part of about a dozen schools in Horry County to meet the “separate but equal” doctrine during segregation. Then in the 70’s and 80’s after desegregation, the former high school was renamed several times.

Quintina Livingston, the principal of Whittemore Park Middle and former student when the school was renamed to Conway Middle, said she’s glad the school’s history will not be left behind.

“Because we’re leaving a historic landmark which is the current Whittemore Park Middle, we want to be able to bring a piece of it with us,” Livingston said.

The items and photos that will be in the legacy room are donated by former students. Graham said she hopes students take something away from the items and pictures.

“I hope that they understand what history really means, it’s not just something in a book but it’s actually people who are the history that make the things happen that happen today,” Graham said.

Horry County Schools said the move from the old school to the new one will begin in June before right the next school year.

Horry County Schools also told News13 that future plans for the current Whittemore Park Middle school have not yet been determined. Count on us for updates on air and online.

