Whitmer says she’s ‘heartbroken’ over Rochester Hills mass shooting

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a rally in support of gun safety legislation with former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords on March 15, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other elected officials expressed their sorrow over a mass shooting of nine people at a metro Detroit splash park on Saturday evening.

Police said that a man pulled up in a vehicle to the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills at 5 p.m. Saturday, and fired at least 28 shots, injuring nine people ranging in age from 4 to 78. The shooter, a 42-year-old white male, died by suicide after leaving the scene.

“I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials,” Whitmer said on social media on Saturday evening.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist added that he is “deeply saddened” over the shooting and their “administration will continue to receive updates and support local officials on the ground.”

U.S. Rep. John James (R-Shelby. Twp.) was at a press conference about the shooting with Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and urged people to seek out mental health resources if they needed them.

“Under no circumstances is it normal for ice cream cones and flip flops to be strewn amongst blood and bullet casings,” James said.

Mental health services from Oakland Community Health Network will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Hills Department of Public Services building, 511 E. Auburn Road, for victims, their families and individuals who were at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at the time of the shooting Saturday. Oakland County officials said no appointment is necessary.

“A tragedy. My heart breaks and goes out to all those impacted. Grateful for Sheriff @MikeJBouchard and local law enforcement’s swift and ongoing response,” state Rep. Bill G. Schuette (R-Midland) wrote on X. “Rochester Hills and Oakland Co are resilient and we will all heal from this together.”

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-White Lake), who’s running for U.S. Senate, said he and his wife, Kristi, are “heartbroken for all of the victims and their families in Rochester today. Grateful for a quick response from law enforcement. The violence in our communities must stop.”

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) said that “gun violence is a policy choice.

“A splash pad. These are kids, babies, and families. Nobody should have to fear a day out at the splash pad. We don’t have to live like this. Gun violence is a policy choice. My heart goes out to the families and friends tonight.”

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) called the shooting “incomprehensible” and “sick” and said she had spoken to law enforcement who had responded to both the 2021 Oxford High School and 2023 Michigan State University mass shootings.

“I started my day at a Silence the Violence gun safety event in Detroit & end it on the phone with the same officials who responded to the Oxford shooting & provided aid during the MSU shooting,” Slotkin wrote on X on Saturday. “Tonight they’re once again trying to help a community that will never be the same. It’s incomprehensible, and it’s sick. I represented Rochester and Rochester Hills for four years. It’s a vibrant and close-knit community, and I’m deeply in shock from the scenes of such senseless, useless violence.”

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Birmingham) said she was “devastated” and “the families and impacted neighborhoods have my full support and dedication.”

Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown wrote on social media that her “heart goes out to the victims, their families and friends and the city of @RochesterHills. Sending strength.”

