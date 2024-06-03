Whitmer, Michigan legislative leaders see obstacles, opportunity for action on FOIA

MACKINAC ISLAND — For years, lawmakers in Michigan have tried and failed to expand the state's Freedom of Information Act to cover the Legislature and the governor's office. But some lawmakers advocating for transparency have said they see an opening this year for action.

The Senate Oversight Committee recently held its first hearing on legislation to expand FOIA. Michigan is one of two states where state lawmakers and the governor don't have to answer public records requests like other state agencies and levels of government, a 2014 Free Press review of state laws found.

At the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference, the Free Press asked the governor and legislative leaders two questions: Why haven't lawmakers voted yet on legislation to expand FOIA to the Legislature and the governor's office? And if lawmakers don't pass that legislation this year, would you see that as a failure?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"I would like to see it passed," Whitmer said. "But when the Legislature's ready to, you know, have it apply to both branches, I think we'll have something to sign."

Whitmer said Michigan has made strides on transparency, touting Proposal 1 voters approved during the last election to require politicians to disclose certain information about their finances. But she would like action to expand FOIA.

"I think we've got an opportunity and a duty to get something done. I also know we're in probably the last four or five weeks of the term for quite awhile and there's a lot to do. So not that I'm saying it can't get done, it could. But you know there's a lot on the list between now and July 1," Whitmer said, noting the deadline for finalizing the budget.

House Speaker Joe Tate

Tate, D-Detroit, said there's a willingness to take action to expand FOIA. But not everyone may be on the same page when it comes to the details just like Proposal 1, which saw lawmakers put forward competing ideas for implementing the new disclosure requirements, he said.

Asked if he would consider inaction on transparency measures this year, Tate responded, "You know, I don't think so?"

"No matter what, whether we are able to do something on that, I think the conversation is going to continue," he said. In addition to expanding FOIA, he said, lawmakers could make tweaks to the system they set up to implement the new financial disclosure requirements.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks

"We have been working hard on that this spring," Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said of legislation to expand FOIA to include the Legislature and governor's office. She noted changes to the legislation are in the works. "And I think that we're really, really close on having a product that we can put back out there and see if we can move it and see if we have the votes."

Some lawmakers in the Senate have talked about expanding FOIA for several years, she said. "We'd really like to see forward movement on that." She noted that the timeline is tight because of the budget process but said she wants to see progress before the end of June.

"I wouldn’t call it a failure," Brinks said of the possibility that this year doesn't see movement on transparency measures. "It's an important legislative priority for me. It's an important priority for many in our caucus, so I would like to see movement on it."

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt

Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, called Whitmer the obstacle for expanding FOIA, saying she doesn't want it to apply to her office.

"I mean I think it's pretty apparent. But she's pretty good at staying on message. She knows how to read a poll. And she knows like it’s kind of interesting that you know that I mean she ran on transparency," he said.

Whatever lawmakers may craft this year, he said, any proposal to expand Michigan's public records law should be structured to work no matter which party is in power.

Would it be a failure in his eyes if they don't do anything?

"I mean it's something where I've heard the Democrats for the last 14 years parade up and down make plenty of speeches saying that the only reason why it's not passing is because of a Republican Senate or… Republicans aren't serious about it. And here you have a Democrat trifecta. Waiting," he said.

Minority Leader Matt Hall

Hall, R-Richland Township, declined a request for an in-person interview during the Mackinac Policy Conference. A spokesperson for Hall did not provide a comment responding to the questions the Free Press put to the Governor and legislative leaders.

Contact Clara Hendrickson at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743.

