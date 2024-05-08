Whitmer makes two new appointments to LSSU board

SAULT STE. MARIE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced two new appointments to the Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees.

The LSSU board of trustees decides how the school spends its money and achieves its goals. Board members are appointed by Whitmer and approved by the state senate.

“I am proud to appoint Whitney Gravelle and Kevin Cooper to the LSSU Board," said Whitmer in a press release. “They are both dedicated members of the community and bring years of diverse experience to their new roles. I am confident they will serve the students, faculty and staff well and continue making higher education in Michigan more accessible and affordable.”

Whitney Gravelle

Gravelle is from Brimley and is the president of the executive council of the Bay Mills Indian Community. She graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's and Juris Doctorate in social science.

In her career, Gravelle has worked in tribal politics as the Chief Judge of the Bay Mills Tribal Court and served as an Honors Clerk for the United States Department of Justice in the Indian Resource Section, as well as in-house council within the Bay Mills Indian Community.

She also currently serves as the chairperson of the Bay Mills Community College Board of Regents.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to the Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees,” said Gravelle. "Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area has a long and rich history with both Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. I am committed to contributing my expertise and passion to help all succeed in their pursuit of education, as well as bridge communities, enhance educational policies and promote inclusivity and respect across all levels of academic engagement that actively includes and represents Indigenous perspectives and leadership in higher education.”

Cooper, from the Soo, is the owner of Cooper Dental and is a lifelong supporter of local community efforts, including a trail crossing bridge that was named after him and his wife.

Kevin Cooper

Cooper currently serves on the board of directors of Old Mission Bank and, as a part of his dentistry practice, he serves the Chippewa County Health Department.

Cooper is an LSSU alumni and holds a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry. He also has a doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Michigan. In the past, Cooper has served on the LSSU foundation board and LSSU alumni foundation.

“I am so honored to have been selected to serve on Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees,” said Cooper. “Lake Superior has played a significant role in my life and the Cooper family for three generations from the Soo Tech branch of MTU to present day. I look forward to working with the administration, fellow board members, faculty staff and local residents to make Lake Superior State University the best university it can be. I’d like to thank Gov. Whitmer for selecting me to serve on the board.”

Cooper and Gravelle took their positions on May 2, replacing Randy Pingatore and Thomas Bailey, respectively, whose terms had expired. Their terms will last until Jan. 27, 2032.

