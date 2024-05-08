Whitmer declares state of emergency after tornados in Southwest Michigan

Michigan State Police troopers were assisting Portage Public Safety officials with storm damages occurring earlier this evening at intersection of S. Westnedge and Garden Lane in Portage, May 7, 2024 | MSP photo

At least two tornadoes hit Southwest Michigan on Tuesday, resulting in about 50 people being temporarily trapped in a FedEx facility in Portage. The company told media that all employees had escaped from the building and were safe.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties. Her office said that a severe storm system that also included large hail up to four inches in diameter had left significant damage to buildings and roads.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight’s severe weather in southwest Michigan,” said Whitmer. “State and local emergency teams are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders. I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure resources are expedited to the area and activated our State Emergency Operations Center. We will continue monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts overnight. I want to thank all the first responders working hard to keep Michiganders safe. We’ll get through this together.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

“My heart goes out to all of the residents, business owners and communities in Kalamazoo County and the surrounding areas impacted by tonight’s tornadoes,” said state Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo). “I appreciate the swift work of our first responders, volunteers and neighbors to help those who were injured or experienced damages, and am grateful for the governor’s equally swift response to declare an emergency in the area and dedicate state support to assist with cleanup and repairs.”

There is widespread damage, including homes and businesses that were destroyed, trees and power lines blocking roads and extensive property damage.

“This evening our community has been directly impacted by the severe storm that moved through Southwest Michigan,” said state Rep. Christine Morse (D-Texas Twp.). “The health and safety of family, friends and residents always comes first, and I can assure our community members that our local emergency responders are at work to ensure that anyone who needs assistance will get it. Along with my local and state partners we will continue to survey the damage and step in swiftly when and where needed. Daybreak will reveal the level of devastation, and I will be at-the-ready for every possible way to bring immediate relief to those affected. My office is available to help find resources and support families in need during this unexpected crisis.”

