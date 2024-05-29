Whitmer announces new Michigan housing, energy programs: What it means

MACKINAC ISLAND — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes a pair of programs will lower housing and energy costs in Michigan, the latest rollout of the kind of pocketbook plans she has tried to make a centerpiece of her administration.

Central to Whitmer's goal of bringing the dream of homeownership within reach for more households in the state is an increase in the supply of housing. "Build, baby, build" Whitmer said in her State of the State address at the start of the year.

Now, Whitmer wants to increase Michigan's five-year statewide target for building more housing by 50%. In 2022, Whitmer set a goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units across the state by September 2026. With nearly 50,000 units already built, rehabbed or permitted — according to the governor's office — Whitmer wants to see 115,000 reach that status by the deadline.

"We have met our goal on building out affordable housing early," Whitmer told the Free Press. "And so we want to really stay aggressive in that space." The initiative will be supported by funding from the state's housing authority and federal funding, she said.

Michigan has also brought in federal funding to lower 28,000 households' energy bills, helping 18,000 low-income households install solar and 10,000 secure energy-efficient appliances, according to Whitmer's office. The various rebate programs will be available this fall.

Whitmer: With 'close race' in Michigan, Biden can't take a vote for granted

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II told the Free Press the energy programs will not only help reduce costs for families but also create jobs in weatherization and solar panel installation. "So we think it's really a win-win," he said.

Michigan received $210.8 million for home energy rebates programs: about $105 million each for lowering the upfront costs of making energy upgrades to a home and financing appliances.

Contact Clara Hendrickson at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on X, previously called Twitter, @clarajanehen.

Looking for more on Michigan’s elections this year? Check out our voter guide, subscribe to our elections newsletter and always feel free to share your thoughts in a letter to the editor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer announces new Michigan housing, energy programs