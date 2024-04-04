Whitley Law Firm Weather Cam 3/29
Whitley Law 12p News
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday announced plans to vote on rules restoring net neutrality. The vote, set for April 25, would reinstate 2015 internet rules adopted under President Obama that were subsequently repealed by President Trump’s FCC two years later. Rosenworcel, a longtime advocate for net neutrality, announced plans to reverse the reversal toward the end of last year, arguing that the Trump administration had, “put the agency on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of the public.”
Checks can clear as soon as the same business day or up to a week later. Learn more about the factors that impact check-clearing times.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
On Tuesday, the BBC reported that Uber Eats courier Pa Edrissa Manjang, who is Black, had received a payout from Uber after "racially discriminatory" facial recognition checks prevented him from accessing the app, which he had been using since November 2019 to pick up jobs delivering food on Uber's platform. The news raises questions about how fit U.K. law is to deal with the rising use of AI systems. In particular, the lack of transparency around automated systems rushed to market, with a promise of boosting user safety and/or service efficiency, that may risk blitz-scaling individual harms, even as achieving redress for those affected by AI-driven bias can take years.
Oregon's law is the first to prohibit "parts pairing," which prevents third-party repair services from using unauthorized components for replacement.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
Properties owned by the rap mogul were raided by federal agents on Monday related to a sex trafficking investigation. His lawyer criticized the “gross overuse of military-level force” and vowed that “innocent” Combs will “fight ... to clear his name.”
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just signed into law a bill that requires parental consent for kids under 16 to hold social media accounts. It also completely prevents children under 14 from joining these platforms.
Federal authorities in the US asked Google for the names, addresses, telephone numbers and user activity of the accounts that watched certain YouTube videos between January 1 and 8, 2023, according to unsealed court documents viewed by Forbes.
The renewed support for banning or forcing a sale of TikTok doesn’t seem to be tied to any newly uncovered information about TikTok, ByteDance or the Chinese Communist Party.
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
Well before President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law back in August 2022, Intel has been a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to increase domestic chip manufacturing. This morning, the White House announced an agreement with the Department of Commerce that would deliver the silicon giant up to $8.5 billion to shore up U.S.-based production. The second is the simmering tension between the U.S. and China that reached a fever pitch under the previous administration and has continued to simmer under the current.
A man has been jailed for 66 weeks after becoming the first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales. The act was banned in both countries in January.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
GitHub's chief legal officer, Shelley McKinley, has plenty on her plate, what with legal wrangles around its Copilot pair-progammer, as well as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, which was voted through the European Parliament this week as "the world’s first comprehensive AI law." The new legal framework is set to govern AI applications based on their perceived risks, with different rules and stipulations, depending on the application and use case. GitHub, which Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion in 2018, has emerged as one of the most vocal naysayers around one very specific element of the regulations: muddy wording on how the rules might create legal liability for open source software developers.
Sony reportedly sent documentation for the PS5 Pro's specs to third-party developers, and the company could release the console by the end of 2024.
India's antitrust regulator has ordered an investigation into Alphabet's Google amid a dispute with some Indian developers over its in-app billing system, saying the U.S. tech giant implemented its policies in an "unfair" and "discriminatory manner." The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in an order on Friday that Google appears to have violated several provisions of the country's antitrust law and asked its investigative arm to complete the probe within 60 days. The order came in response to a complaint filed by multiple Indian app developers and industry groups, many of whom have also publicly raised concerns about what they allege are unfair practices by Google.
The European Parliament has passed a major piece of legislation to govern AI use in the European Union. After the AI Act becomes law, some applications will be banned, while the likes of OpenAI and Google will have to abide by new rules.