Whitley drops out of 2nd Congressional District race

Jun. 5—CONCORD — Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley of Hopkinton abruptly ended her bid for the 2nd Congressional District seat on the first day of candidate filing Wednesday.

Whitley, a 44-year-old attorney, said the "outsized role of money and insider connections in politics" was behind her decision to drop out of the race to replace Democrat U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who decided against seeking a seventh term this fall.

"I am deeply proud of the campaign we ran and the role we played, but at this juncture, I don't believe remaining in the race is the highest and best use of the full weight of my time and energy, nor the best way to advance my goals in public service.," Whitley said in her statement.

Whitley was a favorite among many liberal activists, but she clearly struggled to raise enough money to compete with former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern of Concord and former federal Justice Department executive Maggie Goodlander of Nashua.

Van Ostern already has attracted several hundred supporters to his campaign, including Kuster and many prominent Democratic leaders.

Goodlander is married to Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and both have close ties to Hillary Clinton and served in Washington during both Obama administrations as well.

"I entered public office not for titles or prestige, but to level the playing field so everyone has a chance to get ahead, not just the privileged few," Whitley said.

"My goal has always been to be a voice for working families, advocate for those most left behind, and to build and share power to improve lives."

While Whitley is leaving elective office, she vowed to stay involved at the State House to work on issues of importance to working families.

"I also urge perspective during this election season. The money flowing into this race could fund my bill to feed all New Hampshire children experiencing food insecurity over the summer and provide more free lunches during the upcoming school year," Whitley said.

Three Democrats already have announced they will run to try to replace her in the state Senate: Reps. Angela Brennan of Bow and Rebecca McWilliams of Concord along with Merrimack County Commissioner Tara Reardon of Concord.

