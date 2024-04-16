Whitehouse ISD names superintendent finalist

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Independent School District named Dr. Casey Whittle as their lone finalist for superintendent on Monday.

The Board of Trustees sorted through nearly 40 candidates, and decided Whittle would be the best fit.

Dr. Casey Whittle, courtesy of Whitehouse ISD.

“Our goal was to find the person we thought could inspire our students more than anybody else and could equip them with those type of opportunities,” Todd Raabe, Whitehouse Board of Trustees president, said. “We really believe Casey Whittle’s our man.”

According to a release, Whittle has dedicated nearly 25 years to public education and served as assistant superintendent for human resources at Wylie ISD and as high school principal in Comal ISD.

Whittle said he plans to help develop teachers, so they can take their students across the finish line.

“My job as a leader is to make sure that we’re not creating more obstacles for (teachers) to overcome, so they can be in their rooms and make the difference so kids can grow and learn and achieve their potential,” Whittle said.

Whittle believes in the Whitehouse standard of excellence, “to inspire and equip student who are innovative and challenge ideas.”

“Try to just continue to grow, continue to put our best foot forward and make the best choices for kids and teachers and make sure that we’re achieving our goals,” Whittle said.

Whittle said although the role is new for him, he is excited to learn from the leaders and grow together as a team.

“I think nervous and excited all in the same emotion, but I look forward to just leaning on the people that have been here,” Whittle said.

The district will observe a 21 day waiting period, before Whittle can be officially hired.

