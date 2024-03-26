Whitehaven shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Whitehaven has left a male victim in critical condition, Memphis police say.

At 5:39 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 4480 Millbranch Road.

When they arrived, they found a male victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital and is in critical condition.

The alleged suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

Police ask that if you have any information that you call 901-528-CASH.

