Whitehall Schools to vote to extend superintendent contract expected Thursday

Sharee Wells is the new superintendent of Whitehall City Schools.

Whitehall City Schools will meet Thursday to vote on whether to extend the superintendent's contract, according to the meeting agenda.

According to the agenda, a resolution scheduled for a vote states Whitehall Superintendent Sharee Wells "is fully qualified for and is willing and able to perform the duties of superintendent," and would extend her contract through 2028.

The upcoming vote follows months of controversy after the Whitehall Board of Education voted to not extend Wells' contract, with some saying the vote was taken improperly, The Dispatch previously reported.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 675 S. Yearling Rd. in Whitehall. Here's what you need to know:

Vote on superintendent contract after dispute over first vote

On Dec. 14, the board voted 3-2 not to extend the contract with Wells, who was hired in 2021 and entered into contract to be superintendent beginning Jan. 1, 2022, with the contract expiring July 31, 2024. The superintendent's contract was not on the original December agenda and the vote was taken after an executive session.

In December, board members Michael Adkins, Zach Wright and Jeff Lees voted not to extend her contract. But Board Member Lorena Lacey was elected in November and replaced Lees on the five-member board and cast the deciding vote to rescind Wells' contract termination in January.

In December, An Ohio group called Open Government Advocates sued the Whitehall school board in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, claiming the school board did not post notices for 19 special meetings in 2022 and 2023. The suit did not list the Dec. 14 meeting.

This story will be updated with details from the 6 p.m. meeting.

