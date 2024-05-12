Whiteford High School's top graduates

OTTAWA LAKE — Whiteford Agricultural Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Whiteford High School.

Aguado

Name: Miasofia Aguado

Parents: Carlos Aguado and Ruby Montoya of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; publications staff member and co-editor of The Agrarian; first Whiteford student to receive the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Future plans: Study architecture and environmental design at Bowling Green State University

Bahls

Name: Carleton Anson Bahls

Parents: Matthew and Robin Bahls

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; band; robotics

Future plans: Study radiological technology at Mercy College of Ohio

Conard

Name: Karlei Rose Conard

Parents: Chuck and Kristie Conard of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: Softball; volleyball; Student Prevention Leadership Team reporter; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study at Lourdes University

DeSilvis

Name: Rylie Alexandra DeSilvis

Parents: Jim and Kim DeSilvis of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Competitive cheerleader; track and field; National Honor Society president; Student Council; Student Prevention Leadership Team

Future plans: Study computer science engineering at the University of Toledo

Dickinson

Name: MaKayla Dickinson

Parents: Brandy and Zane Crawford of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: National Honor Society secretary; Student Council; Student Prevention Leadership Team; varsity cheerleading; Miss Monroe County's Outstanding Teen 2022

Future plans: Study nursing and be on the cheerleading and stunt teams at Concordia University, Ann Arbor

Gapp

Name: Annabelle Gapp

Parents: Jemery and DeAnna Gapp

Activities and honors: State-qualified multiple years for the 300mH second team; Tri-County Conference for basketball; track captain; Student Council

Future plans: Study nursing at Washtenaw Community College

Gorney

Name: Ava Gorney

Parents: Daniel and Janet Gorney of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award; third-year certificate of Scholastic Achievement Award; varsity sideline cheer; competitive cheer captain; Student Council

Future plans: Study biochemistry at the University of Michigan

Johnson

Name: Abigail Johnson

Parents: Mark and Robin Johnson of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: Future Famers of America secretary; Whiteford Ensemble; Whiteford Choir; Arabian Horse Association; United States Equestrian Foundation

Future plans: Study at Monroe County Community College

Lay

Name: Joslyn Lay

Parents: Joe and Maria of Ottawa Lake

Future plans: Study pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Toledo

Minkowski

Name: Sofie Minkowski

Parents: Jeff and Nicole Minkowski of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Council; volleyball; track and field; sideline cheerleading

Future plans: Study chemistry at the University of Toledo

Nelson

Name: Unity Nelson

Parents: Michael and Michelle of Tecumseh

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; varsity softball; All-State in softball for three years

Future plans: Study business and play sports at the University of North Dakota

Podgorski

Name: Maysen Monroe Podgorski

Parents: Ryan and Danyll Podgorski of Temperance

Activities and honors: Student Council; Student Leadership Prevention Team secretary; National Honor Society treasurer; cross country; track and field

Future plans: Study at the University of Toledo

Ruddy

Name: Ryin Ruddy

Parents: K.C. and Buffy Ruddy of Temperance

Activities and honors: Football; two-time All-State and 2022 state champion in football; track and four-time All-State honors: baseball; golf; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study chemistry and play football at Hillsdale College

Simmons

Name: Aubrie Ann Simmons

Parents: Jeremy and Anita Simmons of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Student Council president; Student Prevention Leadership Team president; senior class treasurer; National Honor Society; track and field captain

Future plans: Attend college

Stevens

Name: Noah Stevens

Parents: Brad and Victoria Stevens of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Basketball; baseball; National Honor Society

Future plans: Attend college

Thomas

Name: Margo Thomas

Parents: Jeff and LeeAnn Thomas of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: Track and field; cross country; Future Farmers of America treasurer; Student Council; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study nursing at the University of Toledo

Turvey

Name: Emily Turvey

Parents: Dj and Melissa Boitnott of LaSalle

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Choral Ensemble; Concert Choir; theater

Future plans: Study pre-law at the University of Michigan

Vida

Name: Luke Vida

Parents: Jason and Sara Vida of Ottawa Lake

Activities and honors: Academic All-state in football; baseball; Club Hockey; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study general engineering at Michigan Technological University

Webb

Name: Jillian Webb

Parents: Derek and Angel Webb of Temperance

Activities and honors: Varsity softball; cross country; National Honor Society; Student Council; Student Prevention Leadership Team

Future plans: Study nursing at Grand Valley State University

Wing

Name: Reagan Laurel Wing

Parents: Steve and Rebekah Wing of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Student Council secretary; National Honor Society; track and field; Christ the Word Youth; cross country

Future plans: Study nursing at the University of Toledo

