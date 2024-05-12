Whiteford High School's top graduates
OTTAWA LAKE — Whiteford Agricultural Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Whiteford High School.
Name: Miasofia Aguado
Parents: Carlos Aguado and Ruby Montoya of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; publications staff member and co-editor of The Agrarian; first Whiteford student to receive the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)
Future plans: Study architecture and environmental design at Bowling Green State University
Name: Carleton Anson Bahls
Parents: Matthew and Robin Bahls
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; band; robotics
Future plans: Study radiological technology at Mercy College of Ohio
Name: Karlei Rose Conard
Parents: Chuck and Kristie Conard of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: Softball; volleyball; Student Prevention Leadership Team reporter; National Honor Society
Future plans: Study at Lourdes University
Name: Rylie Alexandra DeSilvis
Parents: Jim and Kim DeSilvis of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Competitive cheerleader; track and field; National Honor Society president; Student Council; Student Prevention Leadership Team
Future plans: Study computer science engineering at the University of Toledo
Name: MaKayla Dickinson
Parents: Brandy and Zane Crawford of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: National Honor Society secretary; Student Council; Student Prevention Leadership Team; varsity cheerleading; Miss Monroe County's Outstanding Teen 2022
Future plans: Study nursing and be on the cheerleading and stunt teams at Concordia University, Ann Arbor
Name: Annabelle Gapp
Parents: Jemery and DeAnna Gapp
Activities and honors: State-qualified multiple years for the 300mH second team; Tri-County Conference for basketball; track captain; Student Council
Future plans: Study nursing at Washtenaw Community College
Name: Ava Gorney
Parents: Daniel and Janet Gorney of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award; third-year certificate of Scholastic Achievement Award; varsity sideline cheer; competitive cheer captain; Student Council
Future plans: Study biochemistry at the University of Michigan
Name: Abigail Johnson
Parents: Mark and Robin Johnson of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: Future Famers of America secretary; Whiteford Ensemble; Whiteford Choir; Arabian Horse Association; United States Equestrian Foundation
Future plans: Study at Monroe County Community College
Name: Joslyn Lay
Parents: Joe and Maria of Ottawa Lake
Future plans: Study pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Toledo
Name: Sofie Minkowski
Parents: Jeff and Nicole Minkowski of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Council; volleyball; track and field; sideline cheerleading
Future plans: Study chemistry at the University of Toledo
Name: Unity Nelson
Parents: Michael and Michelle of Tecumseh
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; varsity softball; All-State in softball for three years
Future plans: Study business and play sports at the University of North Dakota
Name: Maysen Monroe Podgorski
Parents: Ryan and Danyll Podgorski of Temperance
Activities and honors: Student Council; Student Leadership Prevention Team secretary; National Honor Society treasurer; cross country; track and field
Future plans: Study at the University of Toledo
Name: Ryin Ruddy
Parents: K.C. and Buffy Ruddy of Temperance
Activities and honors: Football; two-time All-State and 2022 state champion in football; track and four-time All-State honors: baseball; golf; National Honor Society
Future plans: Study chemistry and play football at Hillsdale College
Name: Aubrie Ann Simmons
Parents: Jeremy and Anita Simmons of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Student Council president; Student Prevention Leadership Team president; senior class treasurer; National Honor Society; track and field captain
Future plans: Attend college
Name: Noah Stevens
Parents: Brad and Victoria Stevens of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Basketball; baseball; National Honor Society
Future plans: Attend college
Name: Margo Thomas
Parents: Jeff and LeeAnn Thomas of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: Track and field; cross country; Future Farmers of America treasurer; Student Council; National Honor Society
Future plans: Study nursing at the University of Toledo
Name: Emily Turvey
Parents: Dj and Melissa Boitnott of LaSalle
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Choral Ensemble; Concert Choir; theater
Future plans: Study pre-law at the University of Michigan
Name: Luke Vida
Parents: Jason and Sara Vida of Ottawa Lake
Activities and honors: Academic All-state in football; baseball; Club Hockey; National Honor Society
Future plans: Study general engineering at Michigan Technological University
Name: Jillian Webb
Parents: Derek and Angel Webb of Temperance
Activities and honors: Varsity softball; cross country; National Honor Society; Student Council; Student Prevention Leadership Team
Future plans: Study nursing at Grand Valley State University
Name: Reagan Laurel Wing
Parents: Steve and Rebekah Wing of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Student Council secretary; National Honor Society; track and field; Christ the Word Youth; cross country
Future plans: Study nursing at the University of Toledo
The Monroe News allows each school district to run up to 10 top graduates. Some of these announcements are paid ads.
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Whiteford High School's top graduates