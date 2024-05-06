Whitefish Council looks at apartment project

May 6—A proposal to create a 21-unit multi-family development project on Iowa Avenue goes before Whitefish City Council on Monday.

The plan, by JLA Whitefish, LLC, calls for the building to be constructed on two lots about a half-acre in size. Edgewood Place is along the south of the project and Iowa Avenue is to the west.

City Council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall, 418 E. Second St.

The project is seeking a conditional use permit. The plan calls for a parking lot with 26 spaces and two driveway approaches on Iowa and Edgewood. The developer is proposing frontage improvements along Iowa including street trees and a sidewalk.

The building would include three one-bedroom units, six two-bedroom units and 12 studio units.

The developer is proposing to deed restrict for affordable housing 10% or 2.1 units or pay a fee in lieu of providing units.

Following a public hearing, Council will vote on whether to submit a Stream Protection Act 124 permit for the construction of the Riverbend-Miles section of the Whitefish River Trail.

The city has been working to design and obtain permits for the trail, which will extend from the north edge of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to the BNSF Loop Trail.

The trail is proposed to be an elevated path running adjacent to the Riverbend Condominiums and the recently completed condominiums at 28 Miles Avenue. The trail section would be made with steel stringers and precast concrete decking with an estimated life expectancy of 75 years.

Based on designs, the estimated cost of construction is between $1.5 million and $2 million. About $200,000 is expected in developer contributions for the Miles Avenue section of the trail.

Also, Council will consider whether to put before voters the question of whether the city should amend its charter to allow for city councilors and the mayor to receive compensation for serving.

Whitefish's charter, adopted in 1980, provides that council does not receive a salary. Members receive per diem and mileage allowances for expenses during performance of their duties. They also receive reimbursement for purchasing an electronic device, a WAVE membership and the option of joining the city's health insurance program.

If approved, the item would go before voters on Nov. 5.

During a work session at 6:30 p.m., Council will discuss a proposed amendment to the interlocal agreement between the city and the Whitefish Fire Service Area.

The city renewed the agreement with the rural fire area to provide fire protection services in 2020 for a five-year period ending in 2026. The agreement provides for annual payments with a 4% increase each year, as well as an additional $100,000 contribution toward a fire engine.

The rural fire area is interested in supporting the Whitefish Fire Department by purchasing a $700,000 fire engine, and in return is asking for a 10-year extension to the agreement with the same annual increase on the amount provided to the city.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.