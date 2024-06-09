Whitefish Bay police warn of sinkhole at Big Bay Park/Buckley Park entrance

A sinkhole has formed at the entrance of Big Bay/Buckley Park near N. Lake Dr. Police are asking residents to avoid the entrance

Whitefish Bay police are cautioning residents to avoid the entrance to Big Bay Park/Buckley Park, 5000 N. Lake Dr., due to a significant sinkhole.

Caution tape and cones are blocking off the sinkhole, but the police department is encouraging people to avoid the entrance until the dangerous cavity can be repaired.

The police department posted photos of the sinkhole on its Facebook page.

