    White Woman Apologizes For Falsely Reporting That A Black Boy Groped Her

    Ryan Grenoble
    A black 9-year-old boy in Brooklyn, New York, says he won't accept the apology

    A black 9-year-old boy in Brooklyn, New York, says he won’t accept the apology of a white woman who falsely accused him of groping her at a deli last week.

    Jeremiah Harvey and his mom, Someko Bellille, told attendees at a neighborhood meeting Monday that the episode represented more than just a misunderstanding.

    “What happened to us respecting one another, having unity and being neighborly?” Bellille wondered aloud to the crowd. In separate comments to ABC7, Jeremiah said: “I don’t forgive this woman, and she needs help.”

    As seen in surveillance video provided by the store, Jeremiah’s hands were nowhere near Teresa Klein last Wednesday, when she said she’d felt someone grab her behind. In the footage, Jeremiah’s backpack appears to be the real culprit, brushing against Klein as he walks by.

    Klein’s reaction to the contact ― captured and shared on Facebook by bystander Jason Littlejohn ― went viral, as she appeared to call 911 to report being “sexually assaulted by a child.” (New York police later told CNN they had no record of the call.)

    What happened to us respecting one another, having unity and being neighborly? Someko Bellille

    The video shows Jeremiah and his younger sister crying on the sidewalk as Klein calls the authorities and Bellille stands nearby. 

    Littlejohn urged those watching to help make the video of “Cornerstore Caroline” go viral. His plea seems to have been successful: The video has racked up at least 8 million views.

    Presented with video evidence that Jeremiah never groped her, Klein admitted to ABC7 she’d made a mistake. “I was wrong,” she told the station. “Young man, I don’t know your name, but I’m sorry.”

    She claims Bellille “escalated” the situation, although it’s not clear whether this actually happened.

    “I understand how it looks,” Klein told PIX11, “but she escalated and then I lost my temper at her, not at that child.”

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who organized Monday’s meeting, labeled the episode a “modern-day Emmett Till moment.” Till, 14, was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after a white woman falsely accused him of whistling at her in a grocery store.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
    4%69%27%
    Sign in to post a message.
    460 viewing
    • J
      J.D.
      What grown woman would accuse a child of such? That's the problem here. It has no bearing on legitimate claims involving adult actors.
    • J
      Just looking for the truth
      In the video she claims she's a cop, is she? If she isn't is that grounds for charges of impersonating an officer?
    • s
      susan
      this kind of thing is really going to far.
    480
    • Mike Pompeo Looks Ready To Accept Saudi Arabia's Spin On Jamal Khashoggi's Fate
      HuffPost

      Mike Pompeo Looks Ready To Accept Saudi Arabia's Spin On Jamal Khashoggi's Fate

      Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ostensibly to confront officials about the suspicious disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. President Donald Trump quickly followed up on Twitter with the suggestion that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was leading a “full and complete” investigation into the alleged torture, death and dismemberment of the Saudi journalist. Pompeo was dispatched for sit-downs with King Salman and the crown prince, who reportedly ordered the operation against Khashoggi.

    • Yahoo News Explains: What Canada's cannabis legalization will look like
      Yahoo News Video

      Yahoo News Explains: What Canada's cannabis legalization will look like

      Oh, Canada! Weed is now legal in the great white north, making it the second country to legalize cannabis, after Uruguay. “We will soon have a new system in place, one that keeps cannabis out of the hands of our kids and keeps profits out of organized crime,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In the U.S., states with legalized cannabis have a minimum age of 21, while Canada’s minimum age will vary depending on location.

    • New Banksy Video Suggests Shredded Painting Stunt Didn't Go Entirely To Plan
      HuffPost

      New Banksy Video Suggests Shredded Painting Stunt Didn't Go Entirely To Plan

      Banksy stunned the art world this month with the partial shredding of his “Girl With Balloon” artwork moments after it sold at Sotheby’s auction house in London for $1.4 million. The clip, titled “Shred The Love,” purportedly shows Banksy, originally from Bristol in southwest England, testing out the secret shredding mechanism that he’d inserted into the frame prior to the sale. Banksy’s new video also showed extended footage from the auction house on the day of the painting’s sale, and offered further insight into how the prank was pulled.

    • Student reportedly fed classmates cookies made with grandmother's ashes
      AOL.com

      Student reportedly fed classmates cookies made with grandmother's ashes

      Authorities are investigating after a high school student allegedly fed her classmates sugar cookies that she baked using her grandmother's ashes. Davis Police Department Lt. Paul Doroshov confirmed that there is an open investigation into an incident that took place two weeks ago at Da Vinci Charter Academy High School in Davis, California. An anonymous male student at the school told KTXL that he became aware of a fellow student's stomach-turning plot after the girl who masterminded it started bragging to others about what she had done.

    • Police officer lectures boys playing with BB gun: 'Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old?'
      AOL.com

      Police officer lectures boys playing with BB gun: 'Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old?'

      An Ohio police officer is being praised online after turning a call that could have ended in tragedy into a teaching moment for two teenagers. Officer Peter Casuccio, of the Columbus Police Department, received a call on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. about two young black males who were spotted "flashing" a weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.

    • Baby born after Michael starts life in Walmart parking lot
      Associated Press

      Baby born after Michael starts life in Walmart parking lot

      Their home full of soggy furniture and mosquitoes, Wilmer Capps was desperate to find shelter for his wife and their son Luke, born just three days after Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle. "It really upset me, man, because I've always been the type of person who would help anyone," Capps said in an interview with The Associated Press, which found the family outside the store Monday night. An AP photographer accompanied them on a journey from the lot to a hospital and met them again at a hotel where donors later provided them a room.

    • Google CEO says 'important to explore' China project
      AFP

      Google CEO says 'important to explore' China project

      Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has acknowledged publicly for the first time that the tech giant is considering a search engine for China, saying it could offer "better information" to people than rival services. Speaking at the Wired 25th anniversary conference late Monday, Pichai said Google leaders "feel obliged to think hard" about China despite criticism over the possibly of cooperating with Chinese censorship. Pichai described Project Dragonfly, which has drawn criticism from Google employees, lawmakers and human rights activists, as an effort to learn about what Google could offer if it resumed its search operations in China.

    • Chief Justice John Roberts Stresses Court's Independence After Kavanaugh Confirmation
      HuffPost

      Chief Justice John Roberts Stresses Court's Independence After Kavanaugh Confirmation

      Acknowledging what he described as “the contentious events in Washington in recent weeks,” Roberts ― speaking to a packed auditorium at the University of Minnesota ― stressed the importance of keeping the judiciary separate from “political branches” and warned of the dangers that can arise when the court bows to political pressure. “We do not speak for the people, but we speak for the Constitution.

    • A Student Gunman Killed 19 and Injured 50 at a Vocational College in Crimea, Russian Officials Say
      Time

      A Student Gunman Killed 19 and Injured 50 at a Vocational College in Crimea, Russian Officials Say

      It wasn’t clear what prompted Vladislav Roslyakov, described as a shy loner, to go on the rampage. A security camera image carried by Russian media showed him calmly walking down the stairs of the school in the Black Sea city of Kerch, the shotgun in his gloved hand. “He was walking around and shooting students and teachers in cold blood,” said Sergei Aksyonov, the regional leader in Crimea.

    • Honduran migrant caravan pushes north toward the U.S.
      Yahoo News Photo Staff

      Honduran migrant caravan pushes north toward the U.S.

      President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if it does not stop a caravan of people that is heading to the United States, in his latest effort to show his administration’s tough stance on immigration. Up to 3,000 migrants crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Monday on a trek northward, after a standoff with police in riot gear and warnings from Washington that migrants should not try to enter the United States illegally. “The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!” Trump said on Twitter.

    • Laura Ingraham: Vote GOP Or Democrats Will Replace You With Immigrants
      HuffPost

      Laura Ingraham: Vote GOP Or Democrats Will Replace You With Immigrants

      Fox News host Laura Ingraham used scare tactics about immigration to urge her audience to vote Republican in the upcoming November midterms. “Your views on immigration will have zero impact and zero influence on a House dominated by Democrats who want to replace you, the American voters, with newly amnestied citizens and an ever-increasing number of chain migrants,” the host of “The Ingraham Angle” said Tuesday, per a clip shared online by Media Matters. Ingraham also said that GOP voters may be frustrated with “the Republicans and what they failed to do at the border,” but warned the cause would be totally lost if “the open borders Democrats” take the House.

    • Panama City, Florida, residents struggle to recover after Hurricane Michael
      ABC News Videos

      Panama City, Florida, residents struggle to recover after Hurricane Michael

      Residents struggle to get back to normal life without power and cellphone reception in hard hit Panama City, Florida.

    • Yahoo News Explains: Common misconceptions about the flu
      Yahoo News Video

      Yahoo News Explains: Common misconceptions about the flu

      Another flu season is upon us. “Flu is a disease that needs to be taken seriously,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “A flu shot cannot give you the flu,” according to the CDC.

    • Turkey's Erdogan made clear Saudis are cooperating in Khashoggi probe: U.S.' Pompeo
      Reuters

      Turkey's Erdogan made clear Saudis are cooperating in Khashoggi probe: U.S.' Pompeo

      "He made clear that the Saudis had cooperated with the investigation that the Turks are engaged in and that they're going to share information that they learn with the Saudis as well," Pompeo told reporters aboard his plan after left Turkey. "There have been a couple of delays but they seemed pretty confident that the Saudis would permit them to do the things they need to do to complete their thorough and complete investigation," he said.

    • Many Floridians Still Lack Cell Service After Hurricane Michael
      HuffPost

      Many Floridians Still Lack Cell Service After Hurricane Michael

      The Federal Communications Commission head said he plans to investigate the “completely unacceptable” failure of wireless providers to fully restore service after Hurricane Michael slammed into Florida’s Panhandle. “The slow progress in restoring wireless service in areas close to where the hurricane made landfall is completely unacceptable,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement Tuesday. Hurricane Michael slammed into Florida a week ago, killing at least 20 people in the state and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. More than 60 percent of cell service remained down in Bay County, which includes the hard-hit Mexico Beach and Panama City areas, the FCC reported on Tuesday.

    • Sean Hannity Said He 'Never Heard Of' Proud Boys But Had Member On His Show In 2017
      HuffPost

      Sean Hannity Said He 'Never Heard Of' Proud Boys But Had Member On His Show In 2017

      Sean Hannity said on his radio show on Monday that he had never heard of the Proud Boys, but he has featured the group’s founder, Gavin McInnes, on his Fox News show and another member on his radio show in 2017. As Media Matters pointed out, Hannity hosted “prominent Proud Boy” Jovi Val on his radio show in 2017, which allowed for Val and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to discuss political violence at length.

    • Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
      Associated Press

      Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family

      A top Idaho wildlife official has resigned amid outrage over a photo of him posing with a baboon family he killed during a hunting trip Africa, ending days of turmoil for a state where big game hunting is popular but critics said the photo was seen as unsportsmanlike by hunting enthusiasts. Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter said in a statement that he asked for and accepted Blake Fischer's resignation on Monday, three days after the Idaho Statesman newspaper published the first report about a photo of Fischer smiling with four dead baboons propped in front of him.

    • Prosecution admits to new error in Weinstein case
      AFP

      Prosecution admits to new error in Weinstein case

      The prosecution has admitted to a new embarrassing error in the Harvey Weinstein case, saying a police detective told one of the disgraced Hollywood producer's accusers to delete from her phone anything she wanted to keep private. In a letter to Weinstein's attorney dated Tuesday, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon acknowledged that the lead detective had made the recommendation to one of two women accusing Weinstein in the case, in which he faces charges of rape and a forced oral sex act. "This new development even further undermines the integrity of an already deeply flawed indictment of Mr Weinstein," his lawyer Ben Brafman was quoted by a spokeswoman as saying.

    • Losing Patience Over DACA, Trump Administration Eyes Supreme Court
      Bloomberg

      Losing Patience Over DACA, Trump Administration Eyes Supreme Court

      If the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit doesn’t issue a decision by Oct. 31, the administration will go straight to the Supreme Court for a finding on whether an injunction against the plan should be lifted, the Justice Department said Wednesday in a letter to the appeals court. The Supreme Court in February declined to hear an immediate appeal in the case, saying the justices assumed the appeals court would “proceed expeditiously to decide this case," according to the letter.

    • Deadly train derailment in Morocco
      Yahoo News Photo Staff

      Deadly train derailment in Morocco

      At least seven people were killed and about 80 injured when a train was derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday morning, a medical source said. “Some people lost their arms and legs in the accident,” the medical source there said. Relatives of the victims wept at the hospital.Some cases were treated at the Mohammed V military hospital in Rabat, state news agency MAP reported.