White Sox agree to deal with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, adding another prized prospect to their system.

The deal announced Saturday is another step in an overhaul that began over the winter. With one playoff appearance since 2005 and four straight losing seasons, Chicago is rebuilding after trying to plug holes for years.

Robert is projected as a center fielder, with speed, a compact swing and power. He adds to the line of White Sox players from Cuba that features the late Minnie Minoso and current slugger Jose Abreu.