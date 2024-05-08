White Sands National Park remains partially closed after Air Force F-16 jet crash

Sections of White Sands National Park in New Mexico remain closed after a U.S. Air Force F-16 jet crashed in the area.

White Sands past mile marker 3 has remained closed to the public since the crash April 30 for public safety reasons as officials continue to work at the site. The area closed off includes several popular trails at the national park.

Two F-16 Vipers from the 314th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, fly next to a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, over New Mexico on Nov. 15, 2022.

"This partial park closure is for public safety and includes Backcountry Camping Loop Trail, Alkali Flat Trail, Interdune Boardwalk, Sunset Stroll meeting area and all picnic facilities," White Sands National Park spokesman Brian Powers said. "The visitor center, Dune Life Nature Trail and Playa Trail remain open during normal park and visitor center hours.

"The incident is still ongoing, and we have no further information on how long the partial park closure will be in place, at this time."

Community members can check the White Sands National Park website for information about closures at nps.gov/whsa/index.htm.

F16 jet crashes at White Sands, pilot ejects safely

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed at White Sands National Park about 11:50 a.m. April 30, officials with the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base said.

White Sands National Park is about five miles west of Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, successfully ejected from the jet. The pilot was the only person in the plane when it crashed, officials said.

More: US Air Force F-16 jet crashes at White Sands National Park, pilot ejected safely

The pilot was was taken to a hospital by ambulance for medical care, officials said. The pilot is in good condition and was released from the hospital the same day as the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released as it remains under investigation by "qualified officers," 49th Wing officials said.

The 49th Wing mission at Holloman AFB is to conduct F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 aircrew training, officials said. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that has flown in numerous conflicts, including Operation Desert Storm, Operation Allied Force, Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Iraqi Freedom, officials said.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: White Sands remains partially closed after Air Force F-16 jet crash