White people aren't being discriminated against. Groups trying to keep Black people down.

Ray Marcano, a longtime journalist, is the former national president of the Society of Professional Journalists, a two-time Pulitzer juror, and a Fulbright fellow.

Throughout history, America has found a way to rip away gains from people of color who started to make societal inroads.

In the 1954 case, Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court ruled the "separate but equal" doctrine unconstitutional, so opponents of the decision found other ways to keep Black and white students from being in the same classroom.

Southern states added "ability to learn" criteria when determining which students could be in what classes.

School voucher programs diverted public money to private education, which could deny admission based on race. You can trace the economic stagnation of Black people to continued efforts to keep them in underfunded schools.

Hurting Black people with laws meant to help them

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibited racial discrimination in voting. Instead, lawmakers now use gerrymandering to dilute the voice of voters by shifting some from Black-majority districts into white-majority districts.

Now, any efforts for people of color to help themselves — especially Black people — is under relentless attack using a law enacted during the time the Confederacy was still fighting for slavery.

These attacks serve one purpose —marginalize Black people.

Fearless Fund face of hideous campaign

Sixteen Black children accompanied by 4 mothers carry signs demonstrating their feelings as they walk to Webster School in Hillsboro, Ohio, April 3, 1956, after the US Supreme Court had ordered immediate integration at the school April 2. The children were turned away again as they had been every day for two years. The school board said that is was awaiting official notification of the Supreme Court's decision before taking any action. | Location: Hillsboro, Ohio, USA.

Several conservative groups have filed lawsuits alleging that efforts by Black-owned groups to help other Black people amount to illegal racial discrimination. These cases continue to wind their way through the court system but the one involving the Fearless Fund has become the face of these hideous efforts.

The small group offers $20,000 grants to businesses owned by Black women and those shut out of the venture capital market. Black-owned firms get about 1% of venture capital money, and that's shrinking as companies pull back on their diversity efforts because of fear of lawsuits and other reasons.

Conservative and anti-DEI activist Edward Blum sued Fearless Fund, claiming the tiny grants discriminate against white people. Blum also makes it clear he doesn't care about societal inequality.

"Our nation's civil rights laws do not permit racial distinctions because some groups are overrepresented in various endeavors, while others are under-represented," Edward Blum said in a statement to USA Today.

Making matters worse, the law these conservative groups cite a law put in place to help Black people, not punish them. Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act granted Black people the same rights as white people when making and enforcing contracts.

"All persons within the jurisdiction of the United States shall have the same right in every State and Territory to make and enforce contracts, to sue, be parties, give evidence, and to the full and equal benefit of all laws and proceedings for the security of persons and property as is enjoyed by white citizens, and

shall be subject to like punishment, pains, penalties, taxes, licenses, and exactions of every kind, and to no other."

Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Southern states immediately put in place "Black Codes" that limited where people could work, live and who they could marry. For example, it was illegal for employers to entice Black workers with another job by offering higher wages.

Congress passed the 1866 act to help cure the racial inequities of the time. But just as with Brown and voting rights, courts stepped in to help stop the progress of Black people. In 1976, the Supreme Court ruled the 1866 act must include white people, too. Thurgood Marshall wrote the 9-0 decision.

Today, Black people find themselves fighting against those who want to keep them in their place.

Society makes it difficult for the disenfranchised to get ahead. Black people rest at the lower end of the economic scale.

If they have dreams of opening a business, they have a hard time getting a loan because they won't financially qualify. They can't mortgage their homes because they still suffer from a history of government-sanctioned redlining and often owe more on their house than it's worth. It's nearly impossible to get venture capital, as we've already shown.

And now comes the added indignity. Conservative groups have turned a law meant to help Black people into one that will hurt them, and they're cheering on the pain.

There's only one way to describe these efforts: Evil.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Evil plan underway to hold Black people down with laws meant to help them